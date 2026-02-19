Meeting with President of Senate of Zimbabwe Mabel Memory Chinomona

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has invited Zimbabwe to implement a trilateral project with Mozambique on the construction of a seaport as he met with President of the Senate of Zimbabwe Mabel Memory Chinomona in Minsk on 19 February.

“We really need a foothold on the coast of the African continent - in the southeast. This means that we must work together with Zimbabwe on building a port in your neighboring state, Mozambique. If we could realize this idea together with Mozambique and Zimbabwe, and in this case we can do it and restore the railway connection through your neighbor (the distance is short) to Zimbabwe, then your country would become a good hub for goods not only from Belarus, but also for goods from other states. I think, primarily Russia,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

“We need to work on this idea. Please remind President Mnangagwa about our conversation on this point. It is very important for me to hear what you and your colleagues think about this. This is a huge opportunity,” the President added.

“As for relations between Belarus and Zimbabwe, there are practically no problems here. We simply need to follow the roadmap we have developed and implement the measures outlined in this plan. In this regard, we will do everything we have promised. It is very important for our cooperation that parliamentarians and senators oversee the implementation of the agreements reached. Both in Zimbabwe and in Belarus. So, we have a great deal of work to do to reach a trade of over $100 million in a couple of years, as we agreed,” the President said.

The head of state emphasized the need to activate the parliamentary cooperation in relations between Belarus and Zimbabwe.

In turn, Mabel Memory Chinomona expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet with the Belarusian head of state and discuss various areas of bilateral cooperation.

“You are our friends. How could you possibly not come to me?” Aleksandr Lukashenko responded. “You have done a great deal for us in Africa. And your President is the very best promoter and advocate of our cooperation and our expertise in Africa. As a result, many African states now seek cooperation with us and propose to follow the path we have taken with Zimbabwe. We are eager to act with you on this, and we greatly value your counsel.”