Belarus and Russia vitally need to develop alliance and strategic partnership, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said at a meeting of the Union State Supreme State Council in Moscow on 26 February.

“In the current international situation, against the backdrop of the tense situation, primarily on the western borders, we vitally need to develop alliance and strategic partnership between Belarus and Russia,” the Belarusian leader stated.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that the current geopolitical situation objectively requires the two countries to be prepared to respond together to any challenges.

The President noted that practical implementation of the Union State treaty on security guarantees has begun, and that the Oreshnik missile system went on combat duty in Belarus in December.

“We are closely coordinated in our foreign policy. The signing of a directive on mutual support and cooperation in international justice will be a significant step toward safeguarding our shared interests and upholding the inviolability of international law and its institutions,” the Belarusian leader said.

“The global trading system is being blocked, bent, and broken to suit certain interests through the introduction of protective tariffs, technological and energy blockades, currency pressure, and piracy on logistics routes. Some countries are not allowed to export oil, while others are not allowed to import it,” the President said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that while China and Russia, as leaders of the multipolar world, still command a measure of fear, their allies are experiencing unprecedented pressure. “Just in recent weeks, for example, Venezuela, Cuba, and Ira, our common partners, have faced the most crude interference. Primarily through economic means.”

“Therefore, technological sovereignty, reliance on our own resources and competencies, the priority of the Union State-made goods, and protection of the common market of the Union State are also the frontiers of security. No less important than military and foreign policy ones,” the head of state is convinced.