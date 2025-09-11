Aleksandr Lukashenko receives credentials of foreign ambassadors

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has accepted credentials from ambassadors of foreign countries.

Credentials were presented to the head of state by diplomats from the Vatican, Vietnam, Mali, the Order of Malta, Niger, Slovakia, Sudan, and Ethiopia.

Addressing the diplomats, the President assured that Belarus always welcomes those, who are intent on reinforcing the bridges of friendship, those, who respect the nation and the sovereignty of Belarus.

He stressed that representatives of 130 ethnicities and 25 confessions live in peace and accord in Belarus: “Thanks to the policy of public unity that we pursue and deep traditions we have no conflicts based on ethnic and religious grounds. We treasure it and are proud of it.”

The President expects the diplomats to do their utmost to secure positive dynamics in bilateral relations with Belarus.

“We expect your initiatives, projects of any complexity and scale. Rest assured that conditions for work will be comfortable and favorable. Don’t stay put in offices. Study the country. Visit enterprises. Appreciate the beauty and the majesty of the historic and cultural legacy, the wealth of nature, the wisdom of our nation and the breadth of Belarusian hospitality. No areas are off limits for you,” the Belarusian leader assured.

Following the established tradition, Aleksandr Lukashenko also made a few comments about cooperation with each country the ambassadors represent.

Slovakia

The President remarked that the mission of advancing Belarus-Slovakia relations had been entrusted to his old acquaintance and experienced statesman Jozef Migaš.

“We highly appreciate the independent policy pursued by Bratislava. It pursues the policy courageously and decently despite external pressure and threats. We spoke about it with Prime Minister Robert Fico in Beijing,” the head of state recalled.

The President stated that Belarus looks forward to Robert Fico’s visit: “In a friendly atmosphere we will discuss all the matters. We will show all the commemorative places relating to the heroic history of World War Two. I am convinced that we can do a lot for our countries.”

Vietnam

Aleksandr Lukashenko called Vietnam one of Belarus’ key partners in the Asian region where “the engine of world development is revving up”.

“Through joint efforts we have advanced traditionally friendly Belarusian-Vietnamese ties to the level of strategic interaction,” the Belarusian leader said.

The head of state added that Belarus is firmly intent on implementing all the agreements reached with Vietnam’s leadership. “Mr. Ambassador! We hope that we will see practical results of joint and fruitful work in the near future,” Aleksandr Lukashenko told the diplomat from Vietnam.

The Vatican

Speaking about relations between Belarus and the Vatican, the President emphasized that they are based on mutual respect, dialogue, and traditional values as well as the affinity or coincidence of approaches to many international topics.

“We highly appreciate the Vatican’s consistent and sincere stance against sanctions,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stated. “I see significant potential for joining our efforts to promote peace in Europe and around the world.”

The Belarusian leader assured that Belarus is ready to discuss any matters of the global format and the bilateral one with the new representative of the Pope in Belarus.

The Order of Malta

According to the President, Belarus is interested in expanding interaction with the Order of Malta in realizing humanitarian projects, including those relating to the development of healthcare and social protection systems.

“We appreciate the support you’ve provided previously and hope that the arrival in Minsk of an ambassador, who has already worked in this capacity in our country, will give an impulse to cooperation,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

Ethiopia

The Belarusian head of state referred to Ethiopia as a long-standing and reliable partner of Belarus in East Africa: “We have great respect for the independent foreign policy of our Ethiopian friends. We understand and share your principled position on key items of the international agenda.”

The President expects the agreements on stepping up interaction, which were reached with the Ethiopian prime minister on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan, will be implemented as soon as possible.

“The ministers of foreign affairs have been put in personal charge of that. We need to adopt a roadmap and advance in all areas, from agricultural machinery to training Ethiopian students at Belarusian higher education institutions,” Aleksandr Lukashenko is convinced.

Mali

Speaking about Mali, the President noted that this country is living through a new period of history. Mali is busy building up its sovereignty, implementing serious changes that are important for raising living standards and the quality of life of the population, he stressed.

“Belarus is open to cooperation. Our relations need a solid trade and economic foundation. Moreover, we already have experience of our work with African countries,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

Niger

Aleksandr Lukashenko assured that Belarus is interested in advancing friendly and mutually beneficial ties with Niger. The head of state underlined that this country plays a key role in Africa’s Sahel region, particularly in security and fight against terrorism.

“We are ready to lend a shoulder to accomplish the tasks you face in matters of defense, food security, the industrialization of various sectors of economy, in personnel training and medical services for the population. We have the experience,” he said.

Sudan

The Belarusian leader referred to Sudan as one of long-standing and tried and tested partners of Belarus on the African continent: “Our products, particularly agricultural machines, are widely known in your country.”

The President wished peace and stability to the nation of friendly Sudan. He expressed confidence that it will help exploit the significant potential for cooperation in manufacturing sector, agriculture, power engineering, education, and healthcare.