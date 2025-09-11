Meeting with Belarus’ Permanent Representative to the United Nations Valentin Rybakov

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko heard out a report from Belarus’ Permanent Representative to the United Nations Valentin Rybakov after he took part in a meeting of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko with the U.S. delegation led by U.S. Presidential Envoy John Coale.

The head of state gave certain instructions on moving towards full normalization of relations with the United States.

“We held a thorough conversation with the U.S. delegation and discussed a dozen issues concerning our relations. I specifically invited you so that we once again identify the areas we need to work on from this whole range of issues,” the head of state said at the beginning of the meeting. “Since you are directly involved in this – and your role remains crucial, and I intend to keep it that way – I believe that you, first and foremost, must know and understand what direction to take. You are aware of the overall situation, as yesterday you interpreted during these negotiations, very lengthy ones. But I would like to emphasize once again the main directions we should pursue.”

“First, please convey [my thanks] to Donald and the First Lady for their congratulations and good wishes. We understand [what it means]; we can read between the lines. We greatly appreciate this message from Donald Trump,” the head of state said.

“Our main task is to stand by Trump and help him in his mission to establish peace. He stopped seven wars and conflicts, or six – it makes not a big difference. But indeed, unlike any other U.S. President, he is genuinely committed to preventing these wars. And his main task is the war in Ukraine [settlement of the conflict]. For us, this is the most important area. And I will ask you not just simply to monitor this issue but to do everything to ensure that this issue stay a priority,” the head of state said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that he understands Donald Trump: “One side wants one thing. The other wants something else. He is a mediator between them. No matter how strong and powerful he is, he will not resolve issues either for Russia or for Ukraine. Therefore, it is necessary to act together.”

“The Americans should know our position and not blame us for the things we are actually not guilty of. In our conversation, I told Trump: ‘We are allies of Russia, and that says it all.’ He said: ‘I understand.’ The Americans understand this, being thousands of kilometers away from the conflict zone. But our neighbors, including brotherly Ukraine, somehow cannot understand. As if someone needs this war. Well, the configuration is taking shape, we will find out soon who needs this war, but we must work for peace. That is the main thing,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “You see what has been going on recently. Drones in flight. Even we [were rebuked]. These drones did not fly to us. We saw to where these drones were flying. We shot down everything we could. These drones. But a handful remained. We immediately informed Poland. Well in advance. As much as it was possible. What did we get as a result? Listen, they are like savages. They inflate tensions for no reason. I guess they want us to respond to it in an adequate manner. Well, I have warned one thousand times already that we don’t want any wars and conflicts. We don’t want borders to be closed. But if we are faced with the fact, we will be forced to respond.”

“I have already said before that Poles are smart people. They will not allow all kinds of fluctuations from people like Tusk, Nawrocki, Duda and so on. He got smarter. He didn’t become the President. I mean Duda. And he dropped some interview. He was the first war monger calling for the war in Ukraine. Now he accuses Ukraine. What is this? Well, it is their problems. Our job is to defend the country.”