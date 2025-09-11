Meeting with U.S. President’s representative John Coale

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with U.S. President’s representative John Coale.

“I welcome you to Belarus. Thank you for finding the time to visit our country, especially during these difficult times,” the head of state said at the beginning of the meeting.

“I was thinking about what to say first. But, however banal it may sound, I want to thank your President (not because I want to flatter him here, that is alien to me) for the efforts he is making towards peace, primarily in our region,” the head of state said. “It doesn't matter whether he has stopped seven, six wars or conflicts. He has stopped quite a few conflicts. I say this as a historian and as a President who has been in office for a long time: no President of the United States of America has made as many efforts or such efforts to ensure peace on the planet. I think you will figure out the economy and tariffs yourselves. Nevertheless, John, I am grateful to your friend Donald for the efforts he is carrying out in world politics today.”

“Thank you! I very much appreciate that,” John Coale said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized the importance of the USA continuing to act in this direction: “The most important thing now, as I see it (and not just me; you know the recent SCO meeting discussed this extensively, especially on the sidelines), is that Donald, despite his turbulent, explosive character, does not cool off towards this topic. The main thing is that you - Americans - maintain the trend you have set today regarding a peace agreement, especially here in the region - in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”

“Most importantly, I wish you more objectivity. It is necessary to listen to everyone, which Donald knows how to do, but he must draw his own conclusions,” the Belarusian leader added.

He proposed discussing a number of issues the parties have repeatedly tried to address. “Firstly, this is the entire spectrum of Belarusian-American relations. Furthermore, I suggest we have a frank discussion on global affairs, specifically regarding U.S. and Belarusian interests. We will also need to discuss the subject of war and peace,” stated Aleksandr Lukashenko.

“Recently, while listening to [Donald] Trump's speech, I understood, probably at your prompting, that he is very concerned about the issue of, as he put it, hostages, or political prisoners or something similar,” the head of state said. “I have no objection to discussing this topic in a global context. This is also important because some in Europe, and especially our self-exiled opposition (as we call them), are eager to latch onto this issue. Well, Chris [Christopher Smith, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Eastern Europe and Policy and Regional Affairs at U.S. State Department, who was also present at the meeting], you know this well. I am well informed that you are negotiating with them and with us.”

“By all means, it’s your choice who you negotiate with. But given that there is a lot of misinformation surrounding this issue, I think we should discuss it. I’ll share my position with you. It is well known in Belarus. We strongly oppose the imprisonment of these individuals. Moreover, they were not convicted on political grounds. Our criminal code does not contain such provisions. If Donald [Trump] is interested (though probably not very), we can present him with details of each person’s offenses and crimes,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stated.

“But I am willing to discuss this topic. And if Donald [Trump] insists that he is prepared to take all of these released individuals to his country, so be it, let’s try to work out a global deal. As Mr. Trump likes to say, a big deal. That’s what he calls it. So I am speaking openly: we’re hiding nothing here. Let’s discuss this issue, even though for me it is absolutely not a priority. And probably not for you either. There are enough problems in the world,” the Belarusian leader added.

He also stressed that the economic sector was a key issue: “I expect that you have commercial interests in Belarus, and you are also interested in getting access to Russia through Belarus. Likewise, we have a considerable interest in the economic opportunities your huge country presents.”

John Coale recalled an important phone conversation, which U.S. President Donald Trump had with Aleksandr Lukashenko when the former called the latter from Air Force One on the way to Alaska: “A very productive, very good conversation, after which he instructed me to call you back once again, which I did,” the U.S. President’s representative said.

“I would like to officially declare here that we have lifted sanctions from Belavia. This is official. I had a meeting with President Trump, which was also attended by several dozen people. The decision was made by the President, who said: ‘Do it immediately.’ Regarding Belavia. This decision has been already approved and adopted by all the relevant departments and agencies involved in this work. By the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and other organizations that are involved in this. The decision has been made,” John Cole emphasized.

“We would very much like to normalize our bilateral relations between the Republic of Belarus and the United States of America and we are ready to do everything for this normalization to happen. The removal of sanctions [from the Belarusian flag carrier Belavia] that we’ve just declared during this meeting is only the beginning. And if we come up with the right decisions during our discussion, our meeting regarding the other persons held in captivity (regarding prisoners), I think we will be able to achieve a lot on the way of normalization,” John Coale noted.

“First of all, Mr. President, I have something for you. Let me read this letter from President Trump to you,” the U.S. Presidential envoy said.

The letter reads: “Dear Mr. Lukashenko, Melania [Donald Trump’s wife] joins me in sending our best wishes on the occasion of your birthday.”

“We will celebrate it. Although it is not a common practice in Belarus,” Aleksandr Lukashenko responded.

The letter from the American leader also mentions the recent victory of a Belarusian tennis player at the US Open: “We are especially pleased to acknowledge Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka's tremendous win at the US Open in New York. She represents the very best of your country, and we know you must be proud of her accomplishments.”

“He is following [the news], good for him!” the Belarusian President noted.

“We pray for your health and well-being, as well as continued progress toward our shared goals on behalf of the peoples of the United States and Belarusian people,” the letter says.

John Coale specifically pointed out the fact that the U.S. President had signed the letter simply “Donald” at the end. “And he signed it “Donald.” That's a rare act of personal friendship,” the envoy of the American leader explained.

John Coale handed over a gift from Donald Trump to Aleksandr Lukashenko. These are cufflinks featuring an image of the White House – the official residence of U.S. Presidents in Washington.

“As I was leaving the Oval Office, he [Donald Trump] said: ‘Wait, come back, don’t forget to give this to the President’,” John Coale remarked.

“Interesting cufflinks with the White House image on them,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said, examining the gift. "Well, I'll try not to be in his debt."