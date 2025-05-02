Meeting with Governor of Russia's Astrakhan Oblast Igor Babushkin

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Governor of Russia's Astrakhan Oblast Igor Babushkin in Minsk on 2 May.

Welcoming the head of the Russian region, Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that Igor Babushkin had been to Belarus many times, knew the country and its opportunities very well. Therefore he is “a longtime welcome guest” in Belarus. “When a governor from Russia comes to us, I appreciate it very much. It means a Russian governor has interests here and it means we can cooperate more deeply in some areas. That is why I am very glad that you and your colleagues have come to Belarus, and we will do everything possible to ensure that the wishes you express come true,” the President said.

“We will do everything we can for your region and thus for Russia,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized. “I promised this to President Putin, including during the talks in Volgograd Oblast. For many reasons we need to cooperate and move forward together to ensure our technological sovereignty. We should do this so that people see that we can do it ourselves, we can do our own. We have agreed on this with the President. That is why in this regard we are ready to work with the Russian Federation in the first place.”

Speaking about trade and economic cooperation with the Russian region, the head of state noted that the trade balance had so far been not to Belarus’ advantage. “We will seek to balance our trade,” the President said.

“No, we are not going to use the American way, and neither are you,” Aleksandr Lukashenko added, hinting at the recent decisions of U.S. President Donald Trump to significantly increase tariffs for a number of countries. “Thank God that Donald has realized that this is not the way things should be done in the economy.”

“We are ready for cooperation to increase the flow of our goods to your region in order to balance trade,” the head of state stressed and named the major areas for mutual cooperation.

The parties discussed possibilities of increasing the range and volume of sales of Belarusian agricultural machinery and attachments for domestic tractors to Astrakhan Oblast. Belarusian agricultural machinery is widely used in the fields of the Russian region. Agricultural work requires plows and other trailed and attached equipment for tractors, and Belarus is ready to offer a wide range of such equipment. “I must say that we have no competitors in Astrakhan Oblast in terms of quality and price here,” the President said.

According to him, there is a demand for such products, especially from African countries, so there are no extra stocks in Belarusian warehouses. But if necessary, the Belarusian enterprises are ready to produce the required equipment for the Russian region. “We are always ready to produce what we can for Russia. We are ready to work round the clock to produce the necessary trailing equipment for tractors and agricultural machinery for you,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The President named the supply of passenger vehicles as another area for the development of cooperation. “Even distant countries count on buses, passenger transport, not personal vehicles. We produce buses, trolleybuses, and trams. All the machinery is of very high quality and great design. If you and your specialists are willing, take a look at the finished products,” the head of state said. “If you are interested in something, tell us and we will work together in the particular area.”

The situation is similar with regard to food supplies, including baby food. “We are always ready to meet your needs in food products,” the President said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also mentioned the operation of one of Belarus’ leading milk processing companies Babushkina Krynka in Astrakhan Oblast. The parties discussed the construction of a milk processing plant in the Russian region and the search for an investor for the project. “If you still have an interest in this, tell us what kind of investor there will be from your side. We are ready to work, and Babushkina Krynka confirms it,” the President said.

According to the President, at Russia’s request Belarus has significantly increased the supplies of elevators and related equipment. “Elevator re-equipment is underway in all post-Soviet states (back then it was supplied mainly from Russia and Belarus). We have preserved our plant. We can make anything for you from elevators to escalators - anything you like,” said Aleksandr Lukashenko. “You can be sure that we will continue to be interesting for you in this respect and do everything necessary to supply you with this equipment.”

The President praised the huge experience of Astrakhan Oblast in land reclamation. Belarus is also actively working in this area and is ready to adopt the best practices and share its own experience. “We are also a country of land reclamation. We are working very seriously in the area. If there is a need, we are ready to work in your region and adopt your experience in Belarus,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The President emphasized the interest of Belarus in cargo transportation through ports in Astrakhan Oblast. “We are interested in this. We are working with you in this regard. We have even more interests. If you support us, if you agree, we will be happy to work through the Astrakhan ports,” he said.

The list of cooperation areas is, of course, much wider. Therefore, the President invited the head of the Russian region to get familiar with the potential of Belarus during his visit and emphasized his readiness to develop cooperation in the every area of interest.