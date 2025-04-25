Report of First Deputy Head of the Belarus President Administration Natalya Petkevich

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko heard out a report from First Deputy Head of the Belarus President Administration Natalya Petkevich on 25 April.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “I plan to organize conferences with the main structures in the country. With the government, with the National Bank. Their heads have been changed. And with the President Administration. Something along those lines. This is why I would like to talk about the matter with you. How do you do over there? What matters have you undertaken as part of the President Administration? What matters do you take care of and what is your overall vision of this conference? I would like you to mainly take care of this matter and of this problem.”

The President added: “Naturally, the head of [the Belarus President] Administration is up to speed. But you stay silent for some reason. I’ve suggested that you should determine at what time we will hold these conferences, what the best time for it is. This is why ahead of this conference make up your minds about what problems should be voiced in front of the President. But I want you to understand what changes, what does not change after the Presidential election and in what direction the political and personnel staff has to act.”