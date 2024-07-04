Meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres during the SCO summit in Astana on 4 July.

Cooperation with the United Nations is one of the most important vectors of Belarus’ foreign policy. Since the country gained independence, it has put forward a number of important initiatives at the UN that bolstered Belarus’ positive image on the international arena.

Aleksandr Lukashenko’s initiative to embark on a broad international dialogue to restore trust and strengthen security in the spirit of San Francisco is being promoted.

Belarus uses the UN rostrum to speak out against unilateral coercive measures.

The country has developed a national architecture to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (UN Agenda 2030).