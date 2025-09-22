Meeting with member of Standing Committee of Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee Li Xi

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC, on 22 September.

“Dear Comrade Li Xi, there is no need for me to reiterate our policy toward the People’s Republic of China. I’ve spoken about it many times. Our position remains unchanged. You can always rely on us when China needs us most. You should know that here, in the heart of Europe, you have your most reliable and sincere friends,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko stated that he views Li Xi’s visit as a continuation of the significant efforts to strengthen cooperation between Belarus and China, led by the two countries’ leaders. “Together with Xi Jinping, we have intensified our cooperation this year, especially considering that I’ve already visited the People’s Republic of China twice in 2025,” he noted.

The President also highlighted China’s new global governance initiative, proposed by President Xi Jinping at the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin. “Unlike other major powers and their leaders, in recent years the People’s Republic of China, through President Xi Jinping, has put forward a number of highly constructive initiatives aimed at global balance and development. Most recently, at the SCO summit, Xi Jinping proposed a very timely and well-considered initiative on global governance,” the Belarusian leader said. “We are pleased to support this initiative, as it fully aligns with our policy. This global initiative is based on fairness and equality. This is an urgent initiative, that was why I was the first to endorse it at the SCO meeting.”

The President emphasized his familiarity with China’s political system and the decision-making process behind such initiatives. “I know that you and your colleagues were directly involved in shaping this initiative. You’ve taken a remarkable and timely step that was well received by everyone at the summit. As we used to say, this idea is increasingly capturing minds around the world,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

“I am ready to discuss with you, as one of China’s senior officials, any regional matters, as well as Belarus-Russia, Belarus-Ukraine, and Belarus-China relations in the broader context of international relations,” the President added.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also asked Li Xi to convey his warmest regards to President Xi Jinping.

During the meeting the President commented on Poland's border closure with Belarus.

“There has been a great deal of insinuations in the media lately, particularly in connection with your visit to Belarus, regarding our relations with Poland and the closure of the border between Belarus and Poland. I understand that this is most likely an unfriendly move by the Poles, a political one, perhaps even an image-building effort, as the Poles see it, against the People's Republic of China. But it is by no means an economic one. After all, an empire like China can easily handle this issue. But the topic is being discussed,” the head of state stated.

“Therefore, I would like to share some information with you one-on-one, if you don’t mind, after our meeting, and provide you with our data on this topic. The matter is not about Belarus. For its part, Poland is ‘leading the charge’ for the benefit of other states,” Aleksandr Lukashenko added.

First of all, Li Xi expressed his sincere gratitude to the Belarusian head of state for the opportunity to meet. He also noted that he was very pleased to visit Belarus at this particular time, during such a beautiful season of golden autumn, the time of harvest.

“We are ready to share this harvest with our Chinese friends,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said in response.

During the conversation, the parties touched upon the recent major events in China: the SCO summit and the parade marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japanese militarism and the end of World War II. At the invitation of the Chinese side, the Belarusian head of state attended the parade, had a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Li Xi conveyed sincere greetings and best wishes from the President of the People’s Republic of China to the Belarusian leader.

“The purpose of my visit is to implement the important agreements between the leaders of our countries, to promote our cooperation, to deepen the exchange of experience, including on public administration,” Li Xi said at the meeting in Minsk. Under the strategic leadership of President Xi Jinping and you personally, Aleksandr Grigorievich, a very deep friendship between our peoples and cooperation between our countries have developed.

He also noted that upon his arrival in Minsk, he was greeted at the airport by Head of the President Administration Dmitry Krutoi which reflects the close high-level cooperation between Belarus and China, as well as the friendship and ironclad brotherhood between the peoples of the two countries. "I am deeply touched and delighted," Li Xi added.

He noted that the Belarusian President has visited China on multiple occasions and met with the President of the People's Republic of China. "This demonstrates our close high-level cooperation, which contributes not only to the development of bilateral relations but also to the promotion of peace across the entire planet,” Li Xi emphasized.