Conferment of state awards

A ceremony to present state awards took place in the Palace of Independence on 24 August.

In recognition of exemplary execution of their duties, significant achievements in the course of military service, and high professionalism Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko awarded three dozens of military personnel and representatives of defense, security, and law enforcement bodies: the Defense Ministry, the Internal Affairs Ministry, the State Border Committee, the State Security Committee, and the President’s Security Service. A number of civilians, who demonstrated resolve and bravery in the most complicated conditions in the course of ensuring security and order in the country in August 2020 and autumn 2020, were also awarded. However, the list of awardees is much larger. The relevant presidential decree specifies hundreds of names. The prime minister, the state secretary of the Security Council, and the head of the Belarus President Administration will present well-deserved awards to these people soon upon the President’s instructions.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that these people were at the forefront during very complicated times for the country. A number of civilians, who demonstrated resolve and bravery in the most complicated conditions in the course of ensuring security and order in the country in August 2020 and autumn 2020, were also awarded.

Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked: “Events of those days that you and I will not forget, one can say, memorable days of 2020 go deeper and deeper into history. We are starting to wonder increasingly often about what really happened back then. An evaluation of those events has been provided. And repeating myself is not my goal today. I will say only one thing. Every nation writes its own history just like a person does since birth. And we state facts of our life with regret or pride as we look back some time later. Some didn’t have very good pages. Some take pride in the years that have passed. The same is true for the Belarusian people. All in all, nations tend to give evaluations to their past history.”

The President stated that from this point of view the year 2020 did not add anything good. “But the Belarusian nation endured. You and I endured and survived. It is worth it. And if we evaluate it, if we say those were hard days, hard August and September but we endured, then we can take pride in this page from this point of view,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko addressed all participants of the ceremony: “First of all, I’d like to thank our people. And primarily all of you. Virtually all of you here are military personnel. We’ve endured primarily thanks to bravery, resilience, thanks to these good and kind qualities of yours. Back then we didn’t think about heroic deeds or actions. We simply understood that we had to do our jobs. To protect our country, protect peace and calm of our citizens. It is our purpose, the purpose of government agencies, military personnel and people, who stand with us.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that he is exceptionally grateful to these people. He said that after those events he had instructed to reward merits of all the guys, who stood in the streets to the death, who were traumatized, including very seriously, but did not retreat. “All of them should be found and awarded even if there are thousands of people. But we may have neglected someone and failed to notice. Things happen. Life is complicated today. It is necessary to find all those, who stood with us at the barricades, who stood to protect our peaceful life in those August and September days. Even if today they drive grain harvesters after retiring from the army. We will do it,” the President said.

He added that it always happens that one fails to notice those who are near and it seems that it should be like that. “It should be like that. Those who are near walk without looking back and carry out orders. I think it is time to repay the debts,” the head of state added.

Aleksandr Lukashenko presented well-deserved awards to participants of the ceremony. However, the list of awardees is much larger. The relevant presidential decree specifies hundreds of names. The prime minister and the state secretary of the Security Council will present well-deserved awards to these people soon upon the President’s instructions.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “We have already come to realize what could have happened to us. We did virtually the impossible back then. They practiced on us. But it was a training session, a prelude ahead of the events going on in the world now and in particular in Ukraine. We’ve endured, this is why today we live in a peaceful country.”

The President pointed out that now is not the time to relax yet, everything is just starting: “That was only a rehearsal, a training session, as I’ve said, a prelude to the main events. Everything is only starting. We have no time to relax.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko drew attention to the complicated situation in the region and the world, including around Belarus. “As you can see, Poland and the Baltic states have become training areas for regular exercises of NATO troops. Previously neutral Sweden and Finland are in a hurry to join NATO, one can say, they have virtually joined it. For some reason they couldn’t stay put. They should have kept quiet and silent,” he said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked that massive hybrid aggression against the Belarusian state continues unabated. “On the part of not even the so-called self-exiled opposition but the rebels, who quickly fled our country. Essentially these people represent one of the cornerstones of the policy of Washington and Brussels in our area and more than that. And it is our duty to the current generation and future ones to make conclusions from it and use every means to preserve the country,” the Belarusian leader stated. “And we will preserve it whatever the cost. It is not only my task but yours, too. People strongly trust us and know that we will always come to their aid. We will secure calm and peaceful life for our people, will protect the country from external and internal threats.”

Addressing participants of the award ceremony, Aleksandr Lukashenko thanked them for impeccable service and reliability. He wished them new accomplishments in their line of work and good health to them, to their friends and families.