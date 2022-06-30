Conferment of state awards

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has presented state awards to distinguished Belarusians representing various fields of expertise. More than 30 people took part in the solemn ceremony in the Palace of Independence.

Aleksandr Lukashenko drew attention to the fact that the award ceremony was organized in the run-up to the main public holiday - Independence Day. “Back in 1944, the liberation of our capital - Minsk - by the Red Army was not just a historical event as it is seen now, but also clear evidence that the Soviet Union and the Belarusian republic managed to remain unconquered at the cost of enormous efforts and human losses. Those who were born and raised in peacetime might find it difficult to understand the value of such simple words as “we won, we will live”, though our ancestors were fully aware of their value...”

“Every year on 3 July we emphasize that independence is the greatest asset of any nation, including the Belarusians. And we will cherish it, we will fight for it the way our heroic ancestors did. There is simply no other way for us,” the President noted.

The head of state noted that talented, hard-working people like those who gathered at the Palace of Independence are the pillars that keep Belarus strong, beautiful, and independent. “Everyone’s contribution to the country’s prosperity is important,” the Belarusian leader noted.

Although each of those awarded deserves kind words, the President nevertheless singled out a unique person - Nikolai Cherginets - who was awarded the People’s Writer of Belarus title. He is a representative of a wartime generation, moreover, he went through the war in Afghanistan. Many of his thrilling books were translated into a dozen languages and were adapted for motion pictures and theater performances. The head of state thanked the writer for his active civic position, public and scientific work, for helping young talents while leading the Writers’ Union. “All of us wish you long life and good health,” the Belarusian leader said addressing Nikolai Cherginets. He noted that readers look forward to the new works of the author, and those who are present at the ceremony may well become the prototypes of the main characters of his new books.

Among the attendees there were those who guard the state border. “Now you are literally on the frontline defending peace and tranquility. Representatives of other types of the Armed Forces perform an equally important function: those who protect our sky, take care of communications and equipment, and others. Every soldier, sergeant, ensign, officer and general is important in the Armed Forces,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

“Unfortunately it is very turbulent to the south of Belarus. NATO forces are building up to the west and north of our Belarus,” the Belarusian leader said. “We need to defend our country and our people no matter what,” he added.

The President also thanked people working in law enforcement, prosecutors and judges: “Law and order depend on you. There can be no sovereignty without this concrete foundation.”

The head of state also singled out the heads of two agricultural enterprises of Grodno Oblast - Sergei Kremko and Vasily Gustyr. According to the President, they prove from year to year that they are among the best in the country. “I have already mentioned that in the current conditions, grain is the new gold or oil. The demand for food is colossal in the world. I believe that our agricultural workers will not let us down,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The President thanked the athletes and coaches in attendance not only for their sporting achievements, but also for their civic position. The head of state warned young athletes that it was time to show results and follow the example of their older fellow athletes.

“It is great that professionals with a strong moral compass also work in construction, healthcare, education, and art. I want to thank musicians who are inspired by Belarus and its wonderful people,” the head of state added.

“We are all different. Yet, together, standing shoulder to shoulder, we can write new bright pages in the contemporary history of our dear country,” Aleksandr Lukashenko noted.

The head of state presented the Order for Services to Motherland 2nd Class to Deputy Prosecutor General Maksim Voronin, the Order for Services to Motherland 3rd Class to Head of the Organizational and Control Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office Andrei Klinchuk, Head of the 18th Border Detachment Aleksandr Davidyuk, Chief of the Engineer Corps of the Armed Forces, Chief of the Engineer Corps Command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Andrei Kurakov, Head of the Automobile Directorate of the Defense Ministry Sergei Tomchik, Chairman of the Sports Committee of the Armed Forces Anatoly Khanevsky.

Chief of the Svisloch agricultural company Vasily Gustyr and chief of the Kremko production cooperative Sergei Kremko were honored with the Order of the Fatherland 3rd Class.

The Order of Honor was presented to the Supreme Court judge Igor Lyubovitsky, Deputy Prosecutor General Aleksei Stuk, and First Deputy Prosecutor of Brest Oblast Sergei Turovets.

The head of state also presented badges of honor to a large group of awardees representing various walks of life. Among them was Chairman of the State Border Committee Anatoly Lappo who was awarded the Honored Border Guard of Belarus title.