New samples of military uniforms approved

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed decree No.264 on 27 June to approve new samples of military uniforms.

The document adjusts decree No.100 on military uniforms and insignias for military ranks of military personnel of 17 March 2020.

Taking into account world practices, peculiarities of assigned tasks and in order to improve comfort and convenience in the course of wearing articles of military uniforms the decree has adjusted the list and articles of military uniforms for military personnel of the Armed Forces, the State Border Committee, the State Security Committee, the interior troops of the Internal Affairs Ministry, the Operations and Analysis Center under the President of Belarus, and the Presidential Security Service.