Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko took part in the BRICS Outreach/Plus format meeting in Russia's Kazan.

The head of state remarked that in a short period of time, by historical standards, the organization has become a center of gravity. More and more countries are seeing it as a model of fair world order. "This is a world order where sovereign nations regardless of their size, military strength, and economic power are equal. The world order where every country has the right to independently choose its own path of development and pursue an independent foreign policy," Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

"BRICS is a community of the future. Due to its potential, it can end the Western dominance. The collective West has failed to take responsibility for the civilized development of international relations," the Belarusian leader stated. "The BRICS member states are able to ensure that the true levers of influence pass into the hands of the world's progressive majority."

“We are absolutely aligned with the BRICS philosophy. Belarus has ideas and projects that can help address common problems facing humankind. We are ready to become an active participant in the association,” the Belarusian leader said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko underlined that Belarus has proved itself as a responsible and effective partner. “Our geographical location in the center of Europe, our experience and achievements give us grounds to believe that Belarus will become another important element of our organization going forward. Belarus' participation expands the organization's boundaries, making it more universal and comprehensive,” the head of state said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko named security as one of the areas where Belarus can play a significant role.

“Mutual respect, indivisible security, development without confrontation and warfare - these are the principles that should underpin our new world order as we see it,” the president said.

On sustainable development

“For many countries of the world, including us, it is critically important to build sustainable, self-sufficient economies in the absence of large reserves of natural resources, geographical and climatic advantages. Belarus is doing pretty well on this front,” Aleksandr Lukashenko noted.

He reaffirmed Belarus' readiness to share its experience of how to grow stronger and make others stronger. “We know how, despite the sanctions and attempts at color revolutions, to preserve and increase human potential, ensure high living standards and a decent quality of life, commercialize innovations and quickly masater new technologies,” the head of state said.

On the fight against hunger, poverty, climate change

Belarus is one of the world's leading exporters of mineral fertilizers, a wide range of food products, agricultural machinery and technologies.

“We are making our contribution to ensuring food security in the world. We are ready to cooperate in matters related to agricultural science, adaptation of crops to climate change, land reclamation,” the head of state said at the summit.

On humanitarian matters

Belarus is ready to contribute to humanitarian cooperation within BRICS.

“Belarusian education has earned a good reputation in the world: people from more than 110 countries come to us to study the most popular modern specialties. Strong scientific traditions are an important factor in the successful development of our sovereign state,” said Aleksandr Lukashenko.

The priorities include energy-efficient technologies, nanomaterials and new energy sources, industrial biotechnology, medicine and information technologies.

Belarus has also developed a number of competencies in the aerospace field. “We are ready to help implement the initiative to create BRICS satellite systems and, in the future, a space research consortium. We will be happy to share our expertise and knowledge and best practices,” the president said.