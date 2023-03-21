Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko hosted a large meeting with security, defense and law enforcement officials of the country on 21 March.

Attending the meeting are representatives and management of the prosecutor's office, the Financial Investigation Department of the State Control Committee, the Investigative Committee, the KGB, the Internal Affairs Ministry, the Defense Ministry, the Emergencies Ministry, the State Border Committee, the State Customs Committee, the State Forensic Examination Committee, courts of general jurisdiction and heads of regions.

“The topic of our today's meeting is national security and the situation in the country’s security, defense and law enforcement agencies. At the beginning of every year each law enforcement agency reports to me on the situation within their jurisdiction. You understand what kind of reports these are. I do not mean to say that they are not professional. They are very professional. As I noticed, however, the tendency and trend is to show everything in a good light. I do not mean it is a lie. It is not. Our security, defense and law enforcement services are doing quite well. But there are shortcomings. I am not as profound a professional as the prosecutor general to give an assessment of your reports,” the Belarusian leader said.

He added that he had no opportunity to attend the outcome meetings of each agency’s collegiums this year. Aleksandr Lukashenko plans to do so at the beginning of next year. “I plan to attend the outcome meetings of the collegiums of all the agencies, from the Prosecutor General's Office to the Investigative Committee, in January-February 2024, and take stock of the progress reached over the past five years,” the President said.

“Given your well-prepared written reports, the prosecutor’s general was instructed to prepare a thorough report with the analysis of the situation in the security, defense and law enforcement agencies,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.