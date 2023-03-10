All attempts to destroy Belarus economically or politically have failed and will fail, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said at the government meeting to discuss the country’s economic performance in 2022 and map out plans to address social and economic development tasks for 2023.

“In the middle of last year, we agreed that we would convene a meeting of the Council of Ministers to assess the economic performance in the format of the constitutional powers of the president - we know which ones. Almost all our key export industries, 40% of our traditional sales markets, transport and logistics corridors, a system of bank settlements were affected,” Aleksandr Lukashenko noted.

The head of state emphasized that this is not just an intention to paralyze the Belarusian economy, but a shameless, consistent attempt to deprive ordinary people of their livelihoods. “The ultimate goal of these efforts is to cause a social upheaval, which would put at risk the very existence of our state. Like before, I want to assure you: our country will remain on the political world map. And it will only get stronger. All attempts to destroy Belarus economically or politically have failed and will fail,” the Belarusian leader said.

The president recalled that in such a difficult situation, the main task for the prime minister, the government and the entire public administration system was to ensure consistently positive economic performance, a good employment rate and stable social security system and to maintain fairly high living standards.

“Everything revolves around the economy. All security matters, the fight against drones, bandits, terrorists - everything is about the economy. If we are doing well economically, we can handle all other issues. Throughout the year, we held a number of meetings, developed preventive and compensatory measures, evaluated their effectiveness, found windows of opportunities. In this way, we have gained a wealth of experience even in such unprecedented conditions. Therefore, we can say with confidence that we passed the test for economic sustainability,” said Aleksandr Lukashenko.