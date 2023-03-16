Meeting to discuss ways to save budget funds

Top on the agenda of a new meeting hosted by Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko was saving budget funds.

“The topic of today’s discussion is saving budget funds, and not only budget funds. Sometimes, when we try to save budgetary resources, we see cases of fake employment like it was in the Soviet Union. It means that people who formally hold manufacturing jobs, in reality work in state-funded organizations. Or we use vehicles of non-state-funded organizations to address issues that have to do with budgetary activities. Yet, no issues are addressed in fact. What happens in reality is that bosses use vehicles of state-run and private organizations for personal purposes. This is evidenced from the inputs that I have been receiving recently,” the President said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko reiterated that the focus of today’s discussion is saving. “Of course, first of all, this pertains to budget funds. They should be spent appropriately. This is people’s money. These funds are taxes paid by companies and individuals. These are public funds. And this money should be used for the needs of our people,” the head of state said.

Attending the meeting were Head of the Belarus President Property Management Directorate Yuri Nazarov, Head of the Belarus President Administration Igor Sergeyenko, Chairman of the State Control Committee Vasily Gerasimov, Deputy Prime Minister Piotr Parkhomchik, Minsk Oblast Governor Aleksandr Turchin an Finance Minister Yuri Seliverstov.