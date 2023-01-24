Meeting to review social and political situation, crime rate in Belarus

Protection of legal rights and interests of Belarusian citizens became one of the main issues on the agenda of the meeting hosted by Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on 24 January to review the social and political situation and the crime rate in the country.

Along with the main theme of the meeting, the head of state touched upon a number of other pressing issues, including maintenance and repair of roads and the operation of sole traders. He also instructed to more actively promote and demonstrate the achievements of the Belarusian scientists, which are in high demand in society given the great interest in the ongoing Intellectual Belarus exhibition.

“The topic of today's talk is crime, the crime rate in the country. I ask you to pay special attention to crimes of a terrorist nature. This is very important for us today. If we draw a line under the issues related to crime, we will see that it is a profound matter, which is the protection of the legal rights and interests of our people. “This is the main issue for today,” said Aleksandr Lukashenko. “We have been paying little attention to this problem lately. Yet, it exists. Even if it may seem a drop in the ocean in comparison with other states, even the most democratic ones, we must keep an eye on it.”

“I would like to discuss with you the ways to address the issue related to those who spoke out against the state (we all remember the year 2020), left the country (some are serving sentences), and have repented today but are afraid to come back, or ask me for pardon. I feel that a certain part of our society is showing an interest in the matter. I have instructed the Administration to consider the issue together with the public and propose a mechanism for its solution,” the Belarusian leader said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko explained why he had instructed to study the relevant topic with the participation of the public: “I carry out my duties according to the Constitution of our country. I am in charge of the country as I was before. As for the law enforcement officers, you should agree that they played their role in 2020. They did not fail in general at that time. They performed the tasks that were assigned to them. I followed this topic non-stop, gave the appropriate instructions, and the security forces did not falter, did not retreat, and did not fail anywhere. Of course, I take their opinion into account today. The opinion of the people who serve in special units is very important to me. These are the military people who helped return order inside the country. Our internal troops stood strong here. I respect them deeply, and I take their opinion into account.”

The President added that it is the duty of the military and civil servants, on the one hand, to act tough, defending the country as well as law and order, but at the same time, following the interests of the state, to meet somebody halfway if necessary.