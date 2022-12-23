Meeting to discuss salaries of public sector employees

Salaries of public sector employees were discussed at a meeting hosted by Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

“The topic of today’s conversation is about salaries and cash allowances of state employees. As you know, I have recently made a decision to increase salaries for public sector employees, including teachers, civil servants, military personnel, in other words, all those who are on the government payroll. Despite certain problems, we have found a way to support these people,” the head of state said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko recalled that during the pandemic special COVID-19 bonuses were paid to medical workers. Later it was decided that the healthcare system could keep this money and use it for salaries. A number of decisions were also taken concerning salaries in the education sector.

“Today’s topic has to do with monetary allowances for the military personnel; special forces, special services, in particular the State Security Committee,” the Belarusian leader said. Aleksandr Lukashenko warned against unbalancing the established system of monetary allowances in uniformed agencies.

The President emphasized that it is necessary to proceed from the possibilities of the economy, and he specifically mentioned pensioners. “We have supported pensioners. We will also support them three times next year. They are not rich,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

According to Aleksandr Lukashenko, despite certain problems, the government has found a way to support public sector employees. Yet, the real sector of the economy should be a priority. “Plants, factories, agriculture and so on. They should be a priority,” the President stressed.

Indeed, in line with Belarus’ legislation, pay rises of state employees should be commensurate with economic growth.

Speaking about salaries in the healthcare sector, the head of state recalled that pretty big bonuses were paid to frontline medical workers during the pandemic and it was decided to keep these bonuses in place: “So is life. It felt kind of unfair to take them away from doctors after the pandemic, although healthcare is not a branch of economy. More than that, the economy allows us to have some extra money. Therefore, it was decided that COVID bonuses should be retained and be used to increase salaries.”

“Naturally, teachers are also public sector employees. Therefore we had to raise salaries for them in order to maintain a balance,” Aleksandr Lukashenko continued.

Speaking about salaries of state employees and monetary allowances of the military personnel, the President emphasized the need to maintain the existing system and to keep a balance. “It’s imperative, and this is the reason why you are here, to prevent the system from unbalancing. We have achieved a certain balance in uniformed agencies. While raising salaries for one type of employees we should not destroy this balance. This is the main topic of today’s discussion,” he said.

The head of state drew attention to the timing of decision-making: “I think that we will arrive at a certain opinion, and in this regard, respective decisions will be made. They should be taken today, so that we can start raising salaries for doctors, other state employees, the military on 1 January.”

At the same time, Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that decisions on pay rises should be based on economic possibilities.

“Therefore, as we have promised, let us support our people. We have supported pensioners. Next year we will support them three times. They are not rich. Now public sector employees are next in line,” the head of state said.

The decisions related to representatives of uniformed agencies, including decisions on housing construction for the military, should be implemented without fail, the President demanded. “This, first of all, pertains to decisions related to housing construction for people in uniform. We will solve this problem. It is bad that we kept our people in such conditions,” the head of state said.

“I keep saying that the military should know that their families will be protected and children will have a roof over their heads if they have to go to war,” the Belarusian leader said.

He emphasized that the calling of the military is to protect their families, spouses, children, daughters, sons and the country as a whole.