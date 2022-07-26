A harvest campaign is of strategic importance for Belarus, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said at a conference to discuss the progress in the harvest campaign on 26 July.

"A harvest campaign is of strategic importance for Belarus. We must provide the population with food and increase our stabilization fund, our stocks for the future. As I said before, with food prices running high today, it is an opportunity to better things in agriculture. Moreover, we have everything in order to achieve these goals," Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.

The head of state noted that Belarus has grown a good harvest of grain and leguminous crops, although the current harvest campaign is predicted to be difficult due to weather.

"Therefore, in a short period of time, we need to accelerate all processes in order to ensure high-quality fodder and grain harvesting without losses and to prepare for sowing winter crops," the president said.