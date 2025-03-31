Aleksandr Lukashenko makes new appointments

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko announced new appointments on 31 March.

The head of state appointed:

Yuri Karayev – Grodno Oblast Governor;

Aleksei Kushnarenko – Minsk Oblast Governor;

Denis Moroz – Energy Minister.

Aleksandr Lukashenko has explained the reasons for appointing Yuri Karayev Grodno Oblast governor.

“You maintain order and discipline there, you know that it is hard to deliver results in Grodno Oblast without discipline and order, without technological discipline. We'll see how your work in Grodno Oblast will go. I know you as a dedicated and disciplined person. What needs to be done should be done. And you can do it. It was the reason why I picked you over all other candidates for this role. Deputies of the regional council will keep bugging you there, as they are supposed to do in line with the law. But they think well of you. This is gratifying,” the head of state said.

“I am also glad that you are a military man. You know better than me what is happening on the western border. Therefore, you have expertise both in military matters and agriculture, you have got the hang of it as you worked as the President’s aide for almost five years, and this experience will come in handy. And I noticed that you like it,” added Aleksandr Lukashenko.

The head of state is confident that Yuri Karayev will cope with the tasks assigned to him, including the task to sort things out in the agricultural sector. “You will handle this also because there are enough agricultural specialists there. You will have a good first deputy [Grodno Oblast First Deputy Governor Yuri Valevaty.]. As far as I know, he is well-versed in agriculture,” the President said.

“He was the best agronomist in his time,” Yuri Karayev confirmed.

“He is still in good standing with us. To be honest, I was even afraid to transfer him from there. But I knew that he will be very helpful to you,” Aleksandr Lukashenko added.

Speaking about Yuri Karayev, the head of state also pointed to his good organizational skills. “Therefore, despite all the shortcomings (and we all have them - me, you, and others), I must say that you have much more strengths than flaws. And I really hope that you will succeed as a governor. Your experience will be very important in the future. Military people retire very young, which is not good. Maybe they will help us in the economic sector. I think they will. Therefore, the future belongs to you,” the President said.

Belarusian President emphasized the high responsibility of officials towards the country and people as he appointed Aleksei Kushnarenko Minsk Oblast Governor.

Speaking about Aleksei Kushnarenko's shortcomings, the head of state remarked: "Of course, he has shortcomings. And the main one, as everyone has told me, is that he cares deeply about his work. So I asked: ‘Is that a shortcoming?’ It is a good quality."

"But if you worry too much... Well, I do not criticize people for this because I also do this. You want everything to be perfect. But perfection is not always achievable. And then you start overthinking, perhaps excessively," the Belarusian leader noted. "Nevertheless, we must dedicate our lives to our work. Our responsibility to our country and people is larger than our lives. Certainly, I do not want Aleksei to sacrifice his life. But still, our lives, mine and yours, are nothing compared to the people and our state."

When discussing the personal qualities of Aleksei Kushnarenko, Aleksandr Lukashenko addressed Denis Moroz, who was appointed Energy Minister. Previously, he served as Deputy Energy Minister.

"You have worked with Aleksei Kushnarenko. To be honest, I’d like him to head Minsk Oblast. What do you think, will he handle it?" the President asked.

Denis Moroz emphasized that he had no doubts about it and couldn’t say anything negative about the former energy minister.

"Maybe something positive?" the head of state said.

"I can say plenty of good things about him," Denis Moroz replied.

"But still, does he have any shortcomings he should pay attention to?" Aleksandr Lukashenko stated.

"None that I am aware of," Denis Moroz assured.

This response did not fully satisfy the head of state: "So they exist, but you do not know about them. It is impossible not to have them. I have them, you have them, Aleksei Kushnarenko has, and so does Yuri Karayev [who was appointed Grodno Oblast Governor]. I have honestly said that we all have shortcomings. How could we not? And you said that you are not aware of... I know you do not want to name them. This is already a tradition with your ministry to cover each other’s backs."

The energy sector is a critical industry, and its performance must not decline, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he appointed Denis Moroz Energy Minister.

"This is a very significant appointment. Are you, Aleksei [Kushnarenko, who previously headed the Energy Ministry and was appointed Minsk Oblast Governor] confident that Denis Moroz will handle this job?" the President asked.

"I think yes. I have known Denis Moroz for a long time. I have no doubt in his professional competence, capabilities, knowledge and experience, which will enable him to streamline the energy system," Aleksei Kushnarenko replied.

Aleksandr Lukashenko inquired whether Denis Moroz's lack of certain practical experience might be an issue: "The fact that he has not worked as a wire man is not a problem, is it?"

"In his case, I do not think so. Because he is a quick learner," Aleksei Kushnarenko said.

The head of state noted that Denis Moroz had even taught others, referring to his experience at Gomel State Technical University and the State Institute for Advanced Training and Retraining of Personnel in Gas Supply “Gaz-Institute”.

Aleksei Kushnarenko assured that his successor is capable of working effectively within a team of specialists who possess the necessary practical experience and will support him.

"And will the specialists and the ministry as a whole accept his leadership? This is the energy sector. You are all intelligent and talented. It is a very serious industry. Will his subordinates accept him?" the head of state asked.

Aleksei Kushnarenko also answered affirmatively.

"Considering that our Deputy Prime Minister [Viktor Karankevich, who previously headed the Energy Ministry] is also an energy specialist I think the sector won't lag behind. We have invested significantly in energy. It would be bad if something collapses during your work as a minister," Aleksandr Lukashenko said addressing Denis Moroz.

"I won't let that happen," Denis Moroz assured.