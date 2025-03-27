Belarusian President makes new appointments

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko announced new appointments on 27 March.

The head of state appointed:

Dmitry Matusevich – Deputy Head of the Belarus President Administration;

Aleksandr Yegorov – First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus;

Igor Bely – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the United Arab Emirates with concurrent accreditation to the State of Kuwait;

Anatoly Buben - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Moldova;

Andrei Andreyev - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Federative Republic of Brazil with concurrent accreditation to the Republic of Paraguay and the Oriental Republic of Uruguay;

Yuri Ambrazevich - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Holy See;

Timofei Zhigarev – First Deputy Chairman of the National Statistical Committee;

Aleksei Yarkovets - Deputy Chairman of the National Statistical Committee;

Anatoly Glaz - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Iraq on concurrent.

The President also approved the appointment of:

Kseniya Pantyukhova – Deputy Chairperson of the Gomel Oblast Executive Committee (economy, manufacturing);

Sergei Chertkov – chairman of the Mogilev City Hall;

Mikhail Kritsky – chairman of the Bobruisk District Executive Committee;

Aleksei Sharai - chairman of the Krichev District Executive Committee;

Ivan Bagel - chairman of the Krugloye District Executive Committee;

Sergei Yankovich – head of the Novobelitsky District Administration of Gomel;

Sergei Rubanov – head of the Moskovsky District Administration of Minsk;

Artem Shegidevich – head of the Frunzensky District Administration of Minsk;

Dmitry Semenov – Director General of the Belarusfilm National Film Studio;

Denis Yurchenko - Director General of the Belarusian Glass Company;

Nikolai Kazakov – rector of Belarusian State Transport University;

Igor Sekreta – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs;

Dmitry Mironchik – head of the foreign policy department of the Belarus President Administration;

Igor Sokol – Consul General of the Republic of Belarus in Vladivostok (the Russian Federation);

Sergei Chichuk - Consul General of the Republic of Belarus in Yekaterinburg (the Russian Federation);

Oleg Shvets - Consul General of the Republic of Belarus in Nizhny Novgorod (the Russian Federation);

Aleksei Vasyuchenko – head of the property management department of the Gomel Oblast Executive Committee.