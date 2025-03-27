Belarusian President makes new appointments
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko announced new appointments on 27 March.
The head of state appointed:
Dmitry Matusevich – Deputy Head of the Belarus President Administration;
Aleksandr Yegorov – First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus;
Igor Bely – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the United Arab Emirates with concurrent accreditation to the State of Kuwait;
Anatoly Buben - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Moldova;
Andrei Andreyev - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Federative Republic of Brazil with concurrent accreditation to the Republic of Paraguay and the Oriental Republic of Uruguay;
Yuri Ambrazevich - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Holy See;
Timofei Zhigarev – First Deputy Chairman of the National Statistical Committee;
Aleksei Yarkovets - Deputy Chairman of the National Statistical Committee;
Anatoly Glaz - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Iraq on concurrent.
The President also approved the appointment of:
Kseniya Pantyukhova – Deputy Chairperson of the Gomel Oblast Executive Committee (economy, manufacturing);
Sergei Chertkov – chairman of the Mogilev City Hall;
Mikhail Kritsky – chairman of the Bobruisk District Executive Committee;
Aleksei Sharai - chairman of the Krichev District Executive Committee;
Ivan Bagel - chairman of the Krugloye District Executive Committee;
Sergei Yankovich – head of the Novobelitsky District Administration of Gomel;
Sergei Rubanov – head of the Moskovsky District Administration of Minsk;
Artem Shegidevich – head of the Frunzensky District Administration of Minsk;
Dmitry Semenov – Director General of the Belarusfilm National Film Studio;
Denis Yurchenko - Director General of the Belarusian Glass Company;
Nikolai Kazakov – rector of Belarusian State Transport University;
Igor Sekreta – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs;
Dmitry Mironchik – head of the foreign policy department of the Belarus President Administration;
Igor Sokol – Consul General of the Republic of Belarus in Vladivostok (the Russian Federation);
Sergei Chichuk - Consul General of the Republic of Belarus in Yekaterinburg (the Russian Federation);
Oleg Shvets - Consul General of the Republic of Belarus in Nizhny Novgorod (the Russian Federation);
Aleksei Vasyuchenko – head of the property management department of the Gomel Oblast Executive Committee.