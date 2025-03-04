Aleksandr Lukashenko makes appointments to government
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko made some appointments to the new government on 4 March.
The head of state appointed:
Viktor Karankevich as Deputy Prime Minister;
Anatoly Sivak as Deputy Prime Minister;
Yuri Shuleiko as Deputy Prime Minister;
Aleksandr Studnev as Architecture and Construction Minister;
Gennady Trubilo as Housing and Utilities Minister;
Aleksandr Kulik as Forestry Minister;
Sergei Maslyak as Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection;
Aleksandr Yefimov as Industry Minister;
Yuri Gorlov as Agriculture and Food Minister;
Aleksei Lyakhnovich as Transport and Communications Minister;
Aleksei Kushnarenko as Energy Minister;
Dmitry Pantus as Chairman of the State Authority for Military Industry;
Sergei Shlychkov as Chairman of the State Committee for Science and Technology;
Yelena Morgunova as Chairperson of the State Committee for Standardization.