Aleksandr Lukashenko makes appointments to government

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko made some appointments to the new government on 4 March.

The head of state appointed:

Viktor Karankevich as Deputy Prime Minister;

Anatoly Sivak as Deputy Prime Minister;

Yuri Shuleiko as Deputy Prime Minister;

Aleksandr Studnev as Architecture and Construction Minister;

Gennady Trubilo as Housing and Utilities Minister;

Aleksandr Kulik as Forestry Minister;

Sergei Maslyak as Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection;

Aleksandr Yefimov as Industry Minister;

Yuri Gorlov as Agriculture and Food Minister;

Aleksei Lyakhnovich as Transport and Communications Minister;

Aleksei Kushnarenko as Energy Minister;

Dmitry Pantus as Chairman of the State Authority for Military Industry;

Sergei Shlychkov as Chairman of the State Committee for Science and Technology;

Yelena Morgunova as Chairperson of the State Committee for Standardization.