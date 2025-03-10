Aleksandr Lukashenko makes new appointments

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko made new appointments on 10 March.

The head of state appointed:

Aleksandr Turchin as Prime Minister of Belarus;

Roman Golovchenko as Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of Belarus;

Ruslan Parkhamovich as Aide to the President of the Republic of Belarus, Inspector for Gomel Oblast.

According to the Constitution, the prime minister is appointed by the President of the Republic of Belarus with the prior consent of the House of Representatives. This procedure has been observed.

“I deliberately chose to introduce our deputy prime ministers and the ministers who will work with them in whole teams. I want you to keep in mind this thing about yourself - you have Presidential inclinations like me. You can make a dramatic move. But here you will have to consult with Roman Aleksandrovich [former prime minister and new head of the National Bank]. You are the head of government. And if I wanted a dictatorship in the government, I would have probably not brought the governors there. They are fully aware of the huge responsibility and the need to oversee a certain set of issues, be it economy, construction, agriculture or social matters. Probably, you are the right person for this,” the head of state said.

Until now, Aleksandr Turchin was Minsk Oblast governor. The President ordered to submit proposals on the person who will replace him in this role after consulting with the economic team of the government and parliamentarians. “So that I will be offered different points of view,” the head of state remarked.

“You have probably noticed that we have four or even five economists on this economic pyramid,” the head of state said.

The government is now led by the person who worked in the government and knows this field well. Former Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko has become the head of the National Bank. “Another economist. You are a good manager. Life has taught you more about economics than anyone else,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said about him.

Head of the Belarus President Administration Dmitry Krutoi is also an economist.

“Nikolai Gennadievich [First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov] is the biggest economist of them all,” the Belarusian leader noted.

“I think that Vasily Nikolayevich [Chairman of the State Control Committee Vasily Gerasimov] will pay heed to the opinion of this economic team while making decisions or submitting proposals to the President. They will be more thoughtful, profound. And I will also try not to distract you with non-significant things. Well, what can we do... You have the most competent team to evaluate certain projects, facilities. And I think that you will set the pace for our economists and drive our economy forward. This is the idea – to put economists in charge of these processes,” the President emphasized.

“But I want to reiterate, this concerns first of all Aleksandr Genrikhovich: you see, we have never had such deputy prime ministers. They are very seasoned professionals,” Aleksandr Lukashenko added.

“Build relationships. Keep in mind that we have a country to take care of. The main burden in the government falls on the deputy prime ministers. Let them build contacts with each other, and move ahead. There is no need to divide anything. I will make sure you do not cross someone else's field, because then clashes will begin. We must calmly and quietly buckle down and work,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The President also spoke about Minsk Oblast and Grodno Oblast. The governors of these regions were transferred to work in the central government: “These are our key regions. I am not going to downplay the importance of Brest Oblast in any way. But still, Minsk Oblast is large, central. Grodno Oblast is very efficient. Keep your tabs on it, Vladimir Stepanovich [new Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Karanik]. And you [Aleksandr Turchin.], keep an eye [on Minsk Oblast] until new people, new governors get up to speed.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko appointed Roman Golovchenko, who headed the government until now, Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of Belarus.

“Roman Golovchenko has always wanted greater involvement of the bank and the banking system in the economy. He is an experienced person. A very important appointment. I believe that he and Aleksandr Turchin. will find a common language and finally put things right in our economy, related to its financing,” the head of state said.

The President thanked Roman Golovchenko for accepting the position.

“I want to say something to nip speculations in the bud. Your new job is not a piece of cake. In my book, taking time off is not about laying down on the couch. It's a change of scenery. It's how I live my life. I'm guessing this is your lifestyle too. So after the intense period of your life of leading the government, a change of scenery will hep you take a breather. Maybe you will not have time for this. Because I am planning to keep you busy,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. “I want very experienced, strong people, organizers and economists to be in charge of the economy during this five-year period. You know the economy very well inside out since you worked as the chairman of the government,” he said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko appointed Ruslan Parkhamovich, who until recently headed the Construction and Architecture Ministry, Aide to the President of the Republic of Belarus, Inspector for Gomel Oblast.

“He is an experienced man. There are all kinds of opinion regarding his character qualities. I believe that these qualities will make him a very good aide of the President for Gomel Oblast.”