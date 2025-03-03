Aleksandr Lukashenko makes some appointments to new government
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko made some appointments to the new government on 3 March.
The head of state appointed:
Nikolai Snopkov as First Deputy Prime Minister;
Vladimir Karanik as Deputy Prime Minister;
Konstantin Burak as Chief of Staff of the Council of Ministers;
Artur Karpovich as Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade;
Ivan Kubrakov as Minister of Internal Affairs;
Aleksandr Khodzhayev as Healthcare Minister;
Maksim Ryzhenkov as Minister of Foreign Affairs;
Marat Markov as Information Minister;
Ruslan Chernetsky as Culture Minister;
Viktor Khrenin as Defense Minister;
Andrei Ivanets as Education Minister;
Dmitry Kiiko as Minister of Taxes and Duties;
Vadim Sinyavsky as Emergencies Minister;
Kirill Zalessky as Minister of Communications and Informatization;
Sergei Kovalchuk as Sports and Tourism Minister;
Natalya Pavlyuchenko as Labor and Social Security Minister;
Yuri Seliverstov as Finance Minister;
Yuri Chebotar as Economy Minister;
Yevgeny Kovalenko as Justice Minister;
Dmitry Matusevich as Chairman of the State Property Committee;
Konstantin Molostov as Chairman of the State Border Committee;
Vladimir Orlovsky as Chairman of the State Customs Committee.