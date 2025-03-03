Aleksandr Lukashenko makes some appointments to new government

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko made some appointments to the new government on 3 March.

The head of state appointed:

Nikolai Snopkov as First Deputy Prime Minister;

Vladimir Karanik as Deputy Prime Minister;

Konstantin Burak as Chief of Staff of the Council of Ministers;

Artur Karpovich as Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade;

Ivan Kubrakov as Minister of Internal Affairs;

Aleksandr Khodzhayev as Healthcare Minister;

Maksim Ryzhenkov as Minister of Foreign Affairs;

Marat Markov as Information Minister;

Ruslan Chernetsky as Culture Minister;

Viktor Khrenin as Defense Minister;

Andrei Ivanets as Education Minister;

Dmitry Kiiko as Minister of Taxes and Duties;

Vadim Sinyavsky as Emergencies Minister;

Kirill Zalessky as Minister of Communications and Informatization;

Sergei Kovalchuk as Sports and Tourism Minister;

Natalya Pavlyuchenko as Labor and Social Security Minister;

Yuri Seliverstov as Finance Minister;

Yuri Chebotar as Economy Minister;

Yevgeny Kovalenko as Justice Minister;

Dmitry Matusevich as Chairman of the State Property Committee;

Konstantin Molostov as Chairman of the State Border Committee;

Vladimir Orlovsky as Chairman of the State Customs Committee.