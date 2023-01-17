Aleksandr Lukashenko makes new appointments
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko took a number of personnel decisions on 17 January.
The President approved the appointment of:
Sergei Kasperovich – Rector of the Brest State Technical University;
Aleksei Chukanov – Rector of the Vitebsk State Order of Peoples’ Friendship Medical University;
Valentin Peshko – Rector of the Grodno State Agrarian University;
Irina Polyakova – Chairwoman of the Gorodok District Executive Committee;
Aleksandr Sysoyev – Head of the Administration of the Zheleznodorozhny District of Vitebsk;
Aleksandr Bakhanovich – First Deputy Education Minister;
Pavel Lemekh – Deputy Finance Minister;
Oleg Voinov – Director of the Department of Archives and Records Management of the Justice Ministry;
Yuri Pernach – Chief of Administration at the Vitebsk Oblast Executive Committee;
Olga Petrashova – First Deputy Executive Secretary of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Belarus-Russia Union State;
Natalya Belokopytova – Deputy Head of the Main Department for Legal and Documentary Support of the Secretariat of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Belarus-Russia Union State.