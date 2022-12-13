Aleksandr Lukashenko appoints minister of foreign affairs, commander of Air Force and Air Defense

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko made new appointments in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Armed Forces.

Sergei Aleinik, who until now held the post of the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, has been appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus.

Andrei Lukyanovich has been appointed Commander of the Air Force and Air Defense of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus. Previously, he served as Deputy Commander of the Air Force and Air Defense - Chief of Aviation.

"Well, we cannot appoint such people behind closed doors. Therefore, I invited you to announce your appointment in public," the head of state said, welcoming Sergei Aleinik and Andrei Lukyanovich.

The President said that he had a detailed discussion with them the other day. The head of state signed the decrees on their appointment in the presence of the new minister and new Air Force and Air Defense commander.

Sergei Aleinik thanked the head of state for high trust. “It is not going to be an easy job for you,” the Belarusian leader said.

Andrei Lukyanovich replied as a military: “I serve the Republic of Belarus, Comrade Commander-in-Chief!” “The situation is, too, complicated [within the purview of the commander’s duties]”, Aleksandr Lukashenko noted.

He once again congratulated both of them on their appointment and wished them success at their new posts.