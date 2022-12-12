Aleksandr Lukashenko makes new appointments

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko made new appointments on 12 December.

The head of state appointed:

Denis Kapsky – Deputy Chairman of the Higher Attestation Commission of the Republic of Belarus.

The President approved the appointment of:

Vadim Kravchuk – Brest Oblast Vice Governor;

Andrei Kuzmich – Chairman of the Zhabinka District Executive Committee;

Roman Zhuk – Chairman of the Malorita District Executive Committee;

Vyacheslav Metlitsky – Chairman of the Bereza District Executive Committee;

Vladimir Privalov – Chairman of the Gomel City Executive Committee, member of the Gomel Oblast Executive Committee;

Dmitry Aleinikov – Gomel Oblast Vice Governor;

Dmitry Shabetnik – Chairman of the Svetlogorsk District Executive Committee;

Sergei Savitsky - First Deputy Chairman of the Mogilev Oblast Executive Committee;

Oleg Korzun - Deputy Chairman of the Minsk City Executive Committee;

Aleksandr Botvinnik - General Director of the open joint stock company “Minsk Motor Plant” Holding Managing Company

Aleksandr Balashenko - Deputy Architecture and Construction Minister;

Dmitry Kostyukevich - Deputy Justice Minister;

Yelena Morgunova - First Deputy Chairperson of the State Committee for Standardization;

Irina Kozlova - Deputy Head of the Finance and Budget Policy Department of the Standing Committee of the Union State;

Sergei Trus - Head of the Department of Defense Industry and Military-Technical Cooperation of the Standing Committee of the Union State;

Dmitry Sanko - Deputy Head of the Organizational and Analytical Department of the Standing Committee of the Union State.