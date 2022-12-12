Aleksandr Lukashenko makes new appointments
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko made new appointments on 12 December.
The head of state appointed:
Denis Kapsky – Deputy Chairman of the Higher Attestation Commission of the Republic of Belarus.
The President approved the appointment of:
Vadim Kravchuk – Brest Oblast Vice Governor;
Andrei Kuzmich – Chairman of the Zhabinka District Executive Committee;
Roman Zhuk – Chairman of the Malorita District Executive Committee;
Vyacheslav Metlitsky – Chairman of the Bereza District Executive Committee;
Vladimir Privalov – Chairman of the Gomel City Executive Committee, member of the Gomel Oblast Executive Committee;
Dmitry Aleinikov – Gomel Oblast Vice Governor;
Dmitry Shabetnik – Chairman of the Svetlogorsk District Executive Committee;
Sergei Savitsky - First Deputy Chairman of the Mogilev Oblast Executive Committee;
Oleg Korzun - Deputy Chairman of the Minsk City Executive Committee;
Aleksandr Botvinnik - General Director of the open joint stock company “Minsk Motor Plant” Holding Managing Company
Aleksandr Balashenko - Deputy Architecture and Construction Minister;
Dmitry Kostyukevich - Deputy Justice Minister;
Yelena Morgunova - First Deputy Chairperson of the State Committee for Standardization;
Irina Kozlova - Deputy Head of the Finance and Budget Policy Department of the Standing Committee of the Union State;
Sergei Trus - Head of the Department of Defense Industry and Military-Technical Cooperation of the Standing Committee of the Union State;
Dmitry Sanko - Deputy Head of the Organizational and Analytical Department of the Standing Committee of the Union State.