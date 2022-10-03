Aleksandr Lukashenko makes new appointments
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko announced new appointments on 3 October.
The head of state appointed:
Aleksandr Rogozhnik - Industry Minister,
Sergei Bartosh - Aide to the President of the Republic of Belarus - Inspector for Gomel Oblast.
The President approved the appointment of:
Mikhail Batsenko - Chairman of the Baranovichi City Executive Committee,
Sergei Yarets - Chairman of the Zhlobin District Executive Committee,
Sergei Dovgalev - Chairman of the Rechitsa District Executive Committee,
Irina Namochenko - Chairman of the Oktyabrsky District Executive Committee,
Oleg Targonsky - Chairman of the Loyev District Executive Committee,
Sergei Dyliuk - Chairman of the Lelchitsy District Executive Committee,
Vladimir Antonenko - Chairman of the Narovlya District Executive Committee,
Valery Khelsky - Chairman of the Grodno District Executive Committee,
Aleksandr Studnev - Chairman of the Mogilev City Executive Committee,
Igor Kisel - Chairman of the Bobruisk City Executive Committee,
Andrei Kozhemyakin – Chairman of the Slavgorod District Executive Committee,
Olga Pristromskaya – Chairwoman of the Belynichi District Executive Committee,
Andrei Buinevich – Director General of OAO Integral- Managing Company of Integral Holding,
Vladimir Markov – Director General of OAO Mogilevkhimvolokno,
Oleg Shvets – First Deputy Architecture and Construction Minister,
Aleksandr Shvayunov – Deputy Architecture and Construction Minister,
Aleksandr Korbut – First Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment,
Ivan Prikhodko – Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment,
Aleksandr Yefimov – Deputy Industry Minister,
Oleg Kozaredov – Chairman of the Board of OAO Belarusian Bank for Development and Reconstruction Belinvestbank,
Andrei Zhuk – Deputy Chairman of the Grodno Oblast Executive Committee,
Anatoly Dorozhko – member of the Grodno Oblast Executive Committee,
Yuri Frolov – member of the Minsk City Executive Committee.