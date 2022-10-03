Aleksandr Lukashenko makes new appointments

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko announced new appointments on 3 October.

The head of state appointed:

Aleksandr Rogozhnik - Industry Minister,

Sergei Bartosh - Aide to the President of the Republic of Belarus - Inspector for Gomel Oblast.

The President approved the appointment of:

Mikhail Batsenko - Chairman of the Baranovichi City Executive Committee,

Sergei Yarets - Chairman of the Zhlobin District Executive Committee,

Sergei Dovgalev - Chairman of the Rechitsa District Executive Committee,

Irina Namochenko - Chairman of the Oktyabrsky District Executive Committee,

Oleg Targonsky - Chairman of the Loyev District Executive Committee,

Sergei Dyliuk - Chairman of the Lelchitsy District Executive Committee,

Vladimir Antonenko - Chairman of the Narovlya District Executive Committee,

Valery Khelsky - Chairman of the Grodno District Executive Committee,

Aleksandr Studnev - Chairman of the Mogilev City Executive Committee,

Igor Kisel - Chairman of the Bobruisk City Executive Committee,

Andrei Kozhemyakin – Chairman of the Slavgorod District Executive Committee,

Olga Pristromskaya – Chairwoman of the Belynichi District Executive Committee,

Andrei Buinevich – Director General of OAO Integral- Managing Company of Integral Holding,

Vladimir Markov – Director General of OAO Mogilevkhimvolokno,

Oleg Shvets – First Deputy Architecture and Construction Minister,

Aleksandr Shvayunov – Deputy Architecture and Construction Minister,

Aleksandr Korbut – First Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment,

Ivan Prikhodko – Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment,

Aleksandr Yefimov – Deputy Industry Minister,

Oleg Kozaredov – Chairman of the Board of OAO Belarusian Bank for Development and Reconstruction Belinvestbank,

Andrei Zhuk – Deputy Chairman of the Grodno Oblast Executive Committee,

Anatoly Dorozhko – member of the Grodno Oblast Executive Committee,

Yuri Frolov – member of the Minsk City Executive Committee.