Belarusian President makes personnel decisions

On 7 July, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko announced new appointments.

The head of state appointed:

Vasily Gursky - Chief Academic Secretary of the National Academy of Sciences;

Timofey Zhigarev - Deputy Chairman of the National Statistical Committee of the Republic of Belarus;

Vladimir Borovikov - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Kingdom of Cambodia and concurrently to the Lao People's Democratic Republic and the Republic of Myanmar.

The President also approved the appointment of:

Ivan Fyodorov - Chairman of the Liozno District Executive Committee;

Aleksandr Kokhan - Chairman of the Petrikov District Executive Committee;

Sergei Karpenko - Chairman of the Bragin District Executive Committee;

Nikolai Piavko - Chairman of the Zhitkovichi District Executive Committee;

Sergei Charkovsky - Chairman of the Novogrudok District Executive Committee;

Andrei Atrushkevich - Chairman of the Pukhovichi District Executive Committee;

Vladimir Novitsky - Chairman of the Cherven District Executive Committee;

Vladimir Kniga - Chairman of the Glusk District Executive Committee;

Valery Nosko - Chairman of the Krasnopolye District Executive Committee;

Dmitry Khainovsky - Chairman of the Klimovichi District Executive Committee;

Gennady Timoshevich - General Director of the State Foreign Trade Unitary Enterprise Belspetsvneshtechnika;

Nikolaii Baligatov - Director of OAO Agat - Control Systems, management company of the holding company Geoinformation Management Systems;

Tatyana Stolyarova - Deputy Chairwoman of the State Committee on Science and Technology;

Nikolai Schastny - Director of the State Signs Department at the Finance Ministry .

“The situation is not easy, but not critical. The most important thing is that everything is in our hands. I would like to remind you that a famine is looming, everyone is talking about it. It might really happen. The situation in the world will not be easy,” the head of state said.

Agriculture is traditionally the area of responsibility of the heads of district executive committees. The President told the new appointees that they should keep an eye on this economic sector: “Make sure this year’s harvesting proceeds smoothly, the yield is good and stocks are sufficient.” The head of state gave an instruction to create adequate food reserves and to replenish stabilization funds with high-quality products. “Harvesting, stabilization funds are very important issues,” the Belarusian leader noted.

“Look at how to preserve grain crops, prevent weed from growing on the fields after rain. We must do everything to preserve the harvest,” the head of state added. “We need to think about harvesting tactics. You should harvest everything down to the grain. But keep in mind that besides cereal grains, we have enough other crops to be harvested: sugar beet, flax, potatoes, corn (large amount). Everything is in place for a good harvest across all crops. We need to make sure that our people will have enough food and we should also earn good money from selling foodstuffs,” the President noted.

Employment was among the priority tasks that Aleksandr Lukashenko set for the heads of district executive committees. According to him, it is very important to fight parasitism - when some individuals do not want to work although there are jobs. “District executive committees should take decisions on how to deal with the unemployed. Everyone should be busy. Otherwise, we will have to spend huge money to make them work and to bring them to senses. Law enforcement will spend a lot of funds [on it]. Keep in mind that most of serious crimes are committed while intoxicated, mostly by the unemployed. Pay attention to this. Create jobs for them (although I am sure that there are enough jobs in any area now), and make everyone work,” the head of state said. He also promised to check how district administrations are fulfilling his instruction to create at least one enterprise that will hire people who lost their jobs.

At the same time, the head of state warned the new heads of district executive committees against being too tough in personnel work, and told them to be attentive to employees and tread cautiously.

“You should maintain iron discipline and order in your districts. We have a difficult test ahead, and we can pass it only with high standards of management. That is what I want from you,” the President emphasized.