Yuri Nazarov introduced as new chairman of the Belarus President Property Management Directorate

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko introduced Yuri Nazarov as the new chairman of the Belarus President Property Management Directorate on 22 August.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said that Yuri Nazarov is not a newcomer: he worked as deputy chairman of the Belarus President Property Management Directorate in 2010-2013.

“I had a number of conversations with him before his appointment and we agreed that while I was on a business trip he would get familiar with the current state of affairs and, if necessary, with the personnel. We did as we agreed,” said the President. “The Belarus President Property Management Directorate is a special body in the Belarusian government. It also deals with issues of national importance, and the chairman of the Belarus President Property Management Directorate is on the top of the personnel register as the highest official. It means that he in charge of everything - all the tasks that have to be solved in Belarus,” the head of state added.

The head of state expressed confidence that Yuri Nazarov, as a person with a great experience in government activities, would organize the work of the Directorate at a high level. “Your organizations should become an example in labor performance discipline, as well as a model of order in the assigned territories. From me and from all of you, let us wish your chief, Yuri Viktorovich, success on this path,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

In turn, Yuri Nazarov thanked for the trust placed in him. He noted that he is well familiar with many employees of the Directorate as he was deputy chairman of the Directorate for some time. He added that “there is no need to delve into something or study something anew”. He admitted though that it would take some time for him to get more involved in agriculture, since it is an important field of activity for the Directorate which is in charge of about 70,000 hectares of arable land. Yuri Nazarov has already talked to the head of the agro-industrial complex of the Directorate. “He is a strong manager. I think we will work well together,” Yuri Nazarov described him. As an example of successful activities he cited the Narochansky National Park, which, despite its location in the north of Minsk Oblast, gives good results in agriculture and secures quite high yields.

“I am sure that the team is quite efficient. I know your requirements to the heads of enterprises and I assure you that we will fulfill any tasks set forth,” Yuri Nazarov said addressing the President.

Aleksandr Lukashenko updated the tasks facing the Belarus President Property Management Directorate.

Aleksandr Lukashenko recalled that the Belarus President Property Management Directorate, being a national body of state administration, has an extensive network of diversified production capabilities, which includes about 70 organizations with a workforce of more than 27,000 "I cite these figures for those who think that the Belarus President Property Management Directorate revolves solely around the President. Nothing of the kind," the head of state stressed.

The Belarus President Property Management Directorate, in particular, operates the National Clinical Medical Center, a high-tech institution with the latest equipment and qualified, well-trained personnel.

"The center performs complex cardiological, orthopedic and other operations. The task of the Belarus President Property Management Directorate is to promote the development of the technical capabilities of the center, and boost the export of medical services," the President said.

The Belarus President Property Management also runs several sanatoriums located in the most beautiful places of Belarus and unique climatic regions on the Black Sea coast. "These are perfect health spas that provide medical services at the highest level. They cater not only to citizens of Belarus but also other counties. In connection with the high demand and high occupancy rate we need to think about how these facilities can be modernized to accept more vacationers and earn money accordingly," the head of state outlined another task for the new official.

Along with recuperation services, the Belarus President Property Management Directorate offers tourist recreation in national parks and the Berezina Biosphere Reserve. According to the President, it is necessary to pay more attention to advertising the available offers for family and tourist recreation.

“Keeping in mind the fact that such recreation is in high demand, consider expanding the range of ecological tourism services. Do not forget, however, that the Directorate is also responsible for the preservation of natural reserves,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state praised the work of the Humanitarian Activities Department: “A unified system has been developed to receive and distribute humanitarian aid. Conditions have been created to provide aid to a wide circle of people in need.”

The President viewed the results of the work of the organizations under the Directorate in the first half of the year as good, adding that they made a net profit of over Br100 million.

“I hope this positive trend will continue. However, there are some issues that you will have to pay special attention to,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

First of all, he noted, it is necessary to maintain the efficiency of each agricultural organization. For this purpose it is necessary to provide cattle with fodder of own production, the head of state stressed. “You understand that this will reduce costs and help us stay independent in the current situation on the grain market,” the President explained.

The harvesting campaign is the number one issue in the country today. Aleksandr Lukashenko expects that the Directorate’s agricultural sector will end the current year with the growth not less than the nationwide plans - 104%. “The country has all the chances to reach this level,” the head of state said.

In his opinion, it is necessary to use the experience of the mechanized team in Aleksandriyskoye in other farms. "There is never too much fodder. If you provide yourself in full, you can sell the surplus,” the President added.

“I have been briefed that a number of organizations of the Directorate ended the first half of the year with losses. These are Belkhudozhkeramika, Slutsk Belts, Planeta Hotel and Mebel Interior Center. It should not be like this at the end of the year. Inefficient work should be eliminated as soon as possible. There should be no loss-making organizations,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The export by the enterprises that are part of the Belarus President Property Management Directorate, has been almost at last year’s level. It edged down by some 1%. "I know the reasons: it is bitumen to Ukraine, timber to the European Union. We need to step up. Diversification is a pressing issue. It is good that almost all the falling volumes have been made up by by food exports. However, we need to do more," the head of state stated.

He instructed to look for markets in the South Asian region and other places: "You need to tap into new markets. You had a relevant experience in the manufacturing industry and know how to work in this direction."

The Belarus President Property Management Directorate implements major projects to build housing, to construct new production facilities and upgrade the existing ones. The head of state considers this approach to be correct: "I will support you in this direction."

At the same time, he stressed that the projects to build housing and industrial facilities at the Molochny Gostinets dairy, Baranovichi Poultry Factory, the Pripyatsky National Park slated for commissioning this year should be completed without disruption.

"Every day of downtime is additional costs and lost profits," Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The Belarus President Property Management Directorate should pay close attention to technical upgrade of the organizations affiliated with the Belkhudozhpromysly association, the head of state noted.

The President stressed that they are not just tasked with the revival and preservation of artistic traditions. "These manufactures are unique from the point of view of history, identity, skillы," he explained. “However, in modern conditions, it is not enough to preserve the production of folk arts and crafts in their original form. It is necessary to modernize it, launch production of the new goods in demand in the market. Experience and traditions must be passed on to our children."

Aleksandr Lukashenko also demanded to pay close attention to the rational use of state property, which is run ин the Belarus President Property Management Directorate. "Is everything involved in the economic turnover? It is necessary that every meter is used for the benefit pf people," the head of state emphasized.

"The Belarus President Property Management Directorate is the place of work of highly qualified professionals, dedicated to еру country,” Aleksandr Lukashenko noted. “Those who disagree cannot work in the Belarus President Property Management Directorate. They need to quit and find another job. Otherwise, those who betray will face a similar attitude on our part. Traitors are not loved anywhere."