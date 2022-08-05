Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko paid a working trip to Postavy District, Vitebsk Oblast, on 5 August.

The President warned that Agriculture and Food Minister Igor Brylo, who is a veterinarian by profession, will bear personal responsibility for cases of livestock being fed damaged fodder in the country.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that there are already cases when haylage was incorrectly stocked in the pits and water-damaged by rains.

"Please look into these cases and keep tabs on this matter. After all, we do want to avoid loss of cattle, don’t we?" the head of state said addressing Deputy Prime Minister Leonid Zayats.

In this regard the President gave an instruction to Commissioner for the Vitebsk Oblast, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreichenko: "You are responsible for Vitebsk Oblast. What we need is iron discipline! If we need the help of the army, we will involve the army. If we need the help of the police, we will throw all our forces here.”

The head of state drew attention to a number of other shortcomings that he observed locally, including from the helicopter. "There is not a single tractor on the field. There are rolls of straw lying in the places in a field where no one will ever harvest them. Why it wasn’t chopped, scattered across the field and plowed? These are elementary things," he said.

“We must build momentum. Do not wait for it [grain] to dry on the field. The main thing is to avoid losses. Right now it is moderately good. We must increase the pace whatever it takes,” the head of state said.

According to Aleksandr Lukashenko, it is high time to reach the midpoint in the harvesting of cereal grains, with a focus on problematic crops.

At the same time, it is necessary to fully complete the harvesting of rapeseed. In general, the harvest campaign should be over by and large by the end of August. Aleksandr Lukashenko also reminded about the need to send equipment to those companies that need it.

At the same time, the President demanded iron discipline. According to him, effective work is an important factor in maintaining stability, prosperity, and peace. “The war begins when we lose touch with reality and stop working,” he stressed.

The head of state warned against papering over issues by falsifying statistics: “Why would you lie? We need to be honest with each other.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko demanded strict observance of technology and schedule; if it is done, the result will come. The same applies to the expansion of area under winter barley, which the President had recently paid much attention to. He also touched on this topic this time.

The President visited the Volokhi dairy complex of the Khotily Agro company. The complex was renovated and put into operation in December 2020.

Much of the investment into the company’s facilities came from the company’s own funds. Smart management and a frugal approach helped save funds, maintain financial solvency and produce high milk yields. “This is a good complex. And it’s good that you have built it this way,” the President said addressing the head of the company, Vyacheslav Krishtafovich.

During the working trip to Postavy Aleksandr Lukashenko also toured a local dairy plant.