The agricultural branch of Minskoblagroservice is an example to follow for other companies, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said during his working trip to Myadel District, Minsk Oblast.

Aleksandr Lukashenko was informed that at present the company has 8,800 hectares of agricultural lands. The cultivated area is to be increased up to 10,000 hectares.

Aleksandr Lukashenko explained why this particular agricultural company is so remarkable. In fact, it is a model for other new farms, as it relies on advanced solutions and has built the necessary physical infrastructure, including maintenance facilities for keeping and servicing energy-efficient equipment, and a grain drying complex.

The company has refurbished the old buildings and constructed new ones to provide maintenance services. The grain drying complex and a grain storage facility are located nearby. Such complexes are needed to dry the harvested grain and store it.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that about half of agricultural enterprises upgraded and renovated their maintenance facilities and grain dryers, while some other companies still need to do this. At the same time, this company in Myadel District was launched virtually from scratch by amalgamating inefficiently used farmland.

The president emphasized the importance of reclaiming land to agriculture. Only a few such large farms are needed for entire Myadel District, and the head of state instructed the local authorities to study the best practices of the Dzerzhinsky agricultural complex in terms of establishing full production cycle, meeting needs for feed on one's own. “This is an example of how to launch a new economy. Maintenance facilities, a grain dryer and farms,” the head of state said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that in the past the focus of attention was on the development of agro-towns, social security infrastructure: “We embarked on creating better conditions for people in agro-towns. And we got a little carried away with it. We obviously overdid with social security infrastructure. Now we need to renew our focus on creating physical infrastructure. Jobs mean salaries. Now it is time to improve the physical infrastructure. This is the goal of my visit here.”

“It is necessary to model other companies on this enterprise. We need to invest and move forward,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko urged to create similar agricultural enterprises on the premises of old and poorly performing farms, although this is not cheap. “We must go this way and fix things. This is an important factor shaping the future of Myadel District, and also the entire country,” the head of state said.

According to him, Minsk Oblast should lead the way for other regions of the country, including in the agricultural complex. Therefore, it is important to dramatically improve the agricultural industry in the region.

“The development of agriculture is our primary concern,” the head of state added. He emphasized that social security matters should not be overshadowed by that.