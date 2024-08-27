Belarusian President makes new appointments in Armed Forces

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed decrees on 27 August to make personnel appointments in the Armed Forces.

Major-General Vladimir Bely has been appointed Chief of the Central Office for Combat Training of the Armed Forces. Major-General Vadim Surov has been transferred from the position of the Chief of the 72nd Guards Joint Center for Training Warrant Officers and Junior Specialists of the Armed Forces to the vacant position of the commanding officer of the Western Operational Command of the Armed Forces. Colonel Aleksandr Ageichik has been appointed chief of the 72nd Guards Joint Center for Training Warrant Officers and Junior Specialists.