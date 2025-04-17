Belarusian President makes new appointments

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko made a number of personnel decisions on 17 April.

The head of state appointed:

Vitaly Nevera Chairman of the State Committee on Property;

Konstantin Burak Aide to the President - Inspector for Grodno Oblast;

The President approved the appointment of:

Sergei Pachko as Chairman of the Drogichin District Executive Committee;

Aleksandr Pachko as Chairman of the Stolin District Executive Committee;

Aleksandr Moiseyuk as Chairman of the Kobrin District Executive Committee;

Aleksandr Shchekovich as Head of the Sovetsky District Administration of Minsk;

Ruslan Strakhar as Mogilevliftmash Director General;

Andrei Konyushko as First Deputy Industry Minister;

Yelena Pechen as First Deputy Finance Minister;

Natalya Shevtsova as Deputy Agriculture and Food Minister;

Yulia Berdnikova as Deputy Labor and Social Security Minister;

Kirill Masharsky as Deputy Economy Minister;

Konstantin Golovko as Consul General of the Republic of Belarus in Guangzhou (PRC);

Piotr Yakimov as Consul General of the Republic of Belarus in Shanghai (PRC).