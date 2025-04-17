Belarusian President makes new appointments
- 13
- 2
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko made a number of personnel decisions on 17 April.
The head of state appointed:
Vitaly Nevera Chairman of the State Committee on Property;
Konstantin Burak Aide to the President - Inspector for Grodno Oblast;
The President approved the appointment of:
Sergei Pachko as Chairman of the Drogichin District Executive Committee;
Aleksandr Pachko as Chairman of the Stolin District Executive Committee;
Aleksandr Moiseyuk as Chairman of the Kobrin District Executive Committee;
Aleksandr Shchekovich as Head of the Sovetsky District Administration of Minsk;
Ruslan Strakhar as Mogilevliftmash Director General;
Andrei Konyushko as First Deputy Industry Minister;
Yelena Pechen as First Deputy Finance Minister;
Natalya Shevtsova as Deputy Agriculture and Food Minister;
Yulia Berdnikova as Deputy Labor and Social Security Minister;
Kirill Masharsky as Deputy Economy Minister;
Konstantin Golovko as Consul General of the Republic of Belarus in Guangzhou (PRC);
Piotr Yakimov as Consul General of the Republic of Belarus in Shanghai (PRC).