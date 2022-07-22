Visit to Stolitsa shopping mall in Minsk

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko toured the Stolitsa shopping mall in the center of Minsk on 22 July.

The head of state got familiar with the work and prospects for the development of the shopping center, visited branded stores, trade and catering facilities that sell a wide range of domestically made products.

One of the main topics were the prospects for the shopping center, which has been operating since 2006 and is currently undergoing renovation and rebranding.

"We need to sell Belarusian-made goods. Everyone wants a good salary. A good salary comes when goods sell. We need to retake the domestic market away from foreign brands," the head of state said. “Describing the current situation in trade, when sales to some countries have been made difficult, he recalled the expression ‘Blessing in disguise'. “This will incentivize us to finally focus on promotion of Belarusian-made goods," Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.

The Stolitsa shopping center has been operating since 2006 and is currently undergoing renovation and rebranding. Minsk City Hall, the owner of the center, positions the center as a retail space of branded stores of leading Belarusian manufacturers. The main goal of the rebranding effort is to popularize domestic brands and create comfortable conditions for customers and for manufacturers. By decision of the government, domestic producers are entitled to special rental rates below market rates.

The shopping center regularly hosts fairs of Belarusian designers and craftsmen, marketing events to promote domestic goods, discount days, exhibitions, sports events, various promotions. It also hosts shows of collections of domestic brands of the Bellegprom concern featuring models of the National School of Beauty.

Cooperation has been established with the leading arts universities of the country. Their students are given the opportunity to showcase their art. The president noted that financial material can be provided to students for this kind of participation in the work of the shopping center. "I am not suggesting giving ‘helicopter money'. But students should be remunerated for running artistic programs or for showcasing their pieces of art. They should have an opportunity to sell them. Support is needed," the Belarusian leader said.