Meeting with cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko invited Hero of Russia, a native of Belarus Oleg Novitsky to visit his homeland. The cosmonaut came there with his daughter Yana. The day before they had attended a festival in Alexandria at the invitation of the president.

The head of state showed the guests his mother’s house where he grew up. Near the house there was a huge willow tree with a wide thick trunk. Aleksandr Lukashenko and Oleg Novitsky leaned towards the tree and tried to hug it. This tree is memorable for Aleksandr Lukashenko. The tree is about 120 years old, and it tenaciously endured all kinds of weather. “Look, it was broken. There was some kind of hurricane, then a thunderstorm ... When I come here, I always hug it,” the Belarusian leader said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko and his guests talked about all kinds of things. Oleg Novitsky donned a shirt with a national ornament. This brought up the topic of benefits of linen clothing.

Another memorable place for the president in his homeland is the Trofimova Krinitsa spring well. A long while ago the spring was beautified by the president’s grandfather Trofim who was a carpenter. Thus, this place was named after him. In 2013, Trofimova Krinitsa was restored and landscaped upon the instruction of the president. It was consecrated and its water is absolutely pure. It is known that the spring well was one of Aleksandr Lukashenko’s favorite vacation spots in his childhood.

The head of state told the guest about the efforts to revive the spring and the participation of Aleksandr Lukashenko’s sons in the work. The president and the cosmonaut jumped into the well together and, of course, tasted the delicious ice-cold water. “That’s how we do it. To the health. To have as many landings as flights,” the head of state said as a toast.

“Cold water, it is very good,” Oleg Novitsky said.

It is noteworthy that Aleksandr Lukashenko and Oleg Novitsky arrived at the spring in a rare GAZ-69 car. The head of state was at the steering wheel. “Absolutely amazing,” the cosmonaut said getting into the car.

The president, of course, did not leave the guests without treats. Moreover, he himself prepared his own signature salad “Youth. Anti-COVID”. Its ingredients include green onions, fresh cucumbers, boiled eggs.