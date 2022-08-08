Visit to Miory Rolling Mill

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko visited Miory Rolling Mill on 8 August.

Upon arriving at the enterprise, Aleksandr Lukashenko, as usual, immediately got down to business: “Let's start with raw materials. Production, a warehouse for finished products.”

“The company cannot operate in an off-again on-again mode. What about people working here? We need to take care of them,” the president said.

The president studied the company’s products, asked about the output and the availability of raw materials. The head of state was informed that the enterprise can produce up to 150,000 tonnes of tinplate per year. These products are in demand both in the domestic and foreign markets. According to Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Nazarov, the competitive advantage of the plant is that it produces the thinnest tinplate in the post-Soviet space. It is used as packaging for food, perfume, petrochemical products. The market capacity for such products in Belarus is about 30,000-35,000 tonnes.

“We have seen that we need these products. And the things we have begun to do are extremely relevant. This is about import substitution, and we can consume at least 35,000 tonnes inside Belarus,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The president gave an instruction to find a director for the company within a week.

“This perfect enterprise was turned into a bankrupt. There are no other companies like this. This is a super enterprise. You just need to roll up your sleeves and make products, sell them,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.

As the head of state was informed, according to the initial plans, the enterprise should have reached its design capacity a long time ago. But it did not, said Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Nazarov.

The government now expects the plant to reach the design capacity in 2024.

“You have one week to find a director for the enterprise. No bankruptcy, no anti-crisis managers. A director will deal with the crisis. We need to stop all this idle talk,” the president demanded.