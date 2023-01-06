Visit to 230th combined-arms military exercise area Obuz-Lesnovsky

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has arrived at the 230th combined-arms military exercise area Obuz-Lesnovsky.

The Russian part of the Belarusian-Russian regional military force is located there. Upon arrival the President received a report on the completion of the combat shakedown of its parts and units.

A representative of the Russian armed forces reported to the head of state: “Comrade Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus! Units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation together with units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus have conducted exercises, command post rehearsals in military exercise areas of the Republic of Belarus as part of the training of the allied forces.”

According to the Russian officer, in particular, motorized infantry units, tank units, special forces, including air defense units, have conducted joint exercises. “At present units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are ready to carry out their missions. I’d like to thank you personally for the assistance we’ve received during deployment, for assistance with organizing some of the events concerning personnel training,” the officer added.

Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed: “We serve a common cause.”

While in the exercise area the head of state was also made familiar with the disposition of Russian army units, talked to soldiers and officers.

“If there is something you want to ask me, just say it,” the President noted.