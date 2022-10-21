Visit to Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in Brest Oblast

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko studied defense industry products developed in Belarus as he inspected the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in Brest Oblast.

The head of state was shown unmanned aerial systems that are in service at the army, as well as promising developments. The president paid particular attention to the Belarusian solutions.

“It is not just a single sample, is it? If we send any of these samples to the frontline, will they be good on the battlefield?” Aleksandr Lukashenko asked Chairman of the State Authority for Military Industry Dmitry Pantus. “Whoever wants to buy it will get it. However, it is not desirable that these products be used in Ukraine, after all they are kindred people,” Aleksandr Lukashenko added.

Among the models presented were reconnaissance aerial vehicles, strike systems and a reconnaissance and strike unmanned helicopter that has no analogues in the world. Only the USA has similar solutions but their effectiveness is much lower. Moreover, it is interesting that the Americans do not share these solutions with their partners.

“In other words, does it mean that we can see everything on earth? How invulnerable will it be in combat? How many of them can you produce per month? What is their efficiency? Is it already in service?” the head of state asked detailed questions about each defense product on display.

As the president was told, some of the products are in service, some are undergoing tests, and some have been handed over to the army for trial operation. The software and control systems of Belarusian drones are also of the Belarusian make.

Aleksandr Lukashenko was also shown other models of weapons, military and special equipment that were developed by the domestic defense industry and are now in service at the Armed Forces.