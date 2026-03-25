Visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang and paid tribute to the late leaders of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il on 25 March.

One of the main halls of the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun is the hall featuring statues of the two leaders. The bodies of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il lie in sarcophagi in the Hall of Eternal Life.

“Kumsusan” means “a mountain embroidered with gold” in Korean. The memorial is dedicated to the immortality of the leaders, serves as a symbol of national dignity, and is regarded as an eternal sanctuary.