Working visit to Russia

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has arrived in Russia on a working visit.

The President will take part in a meeting of the Union State of Belarus and Russia Supreme State Council in Moscow on 26 February. Aleksandr Lukashenko is Chairman of the Union State Supreme State Council.

The agenda includes seven items related to bilateral integration processes.

The meeting will discuss the Main Directions for Implementing the Union State Treaty for 2024-2026, as well as the development of a similar document for 2027-2029.

Key agenda items also concern the establishment of cross-border commuter passenger service; the creation of the Union State Committee on Standardization and Quality; mutual support and cooperation in the field of international justice; and the awarding of the Union State Award in Literature and Art for 2025-2026.