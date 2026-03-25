Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has begun the official visit of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The head of the Belarusian state was met at the airport by First Vice Premier Kim Tok-hun of the DPRK and Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxim Ryzhenkov.

The highlight of the visit will be talks between the leaders of the two countries. The parties are set to discuss a wide range of fields to develop relations between Belarus and the DPRK, identify key areas of mutual interest and outline the most promising projects for implementation.

The upcoming visit is expected to strengthen the legal and contractual framework of bilateral relations and promote more active cooperation between the two states.