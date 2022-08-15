Belarus’ athletes to be rewarded for medals at Winter Paralympic Games in Russia

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed a resolution to reward Belarusian athletes who performed well at the Winter Paralympic Games “We Are Together. Sports” 2022.

The winners and medalists of these competitions will get Br64,000 for gold, Br38,400 for silver and Br25,600 for bronze.

Along with this, the money will be awarded to personal coaches, former coaches who trained these medalists at the start of their career, as well as coaches and specialists of the national team.