Aleksandr Lukashenko signs Decree regulating provision and use of rental homes

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed the Decree that regulates the distribution of rental housing among workers of the most in-demand professions. The document was adopted in the follow-up to Aleksandr Lukashenko's election program that envisaged large-scale construction of rental housing.

The Decree allows district and city executive committees to compile the list of the most sought-after workers and to make decisions on providing them with rental housing based on applications from their employers from among state agencies and organizations.

The rental fee for in-demand professionals who have the priority right to such housing will be calculated using a discount rate.

The Decree seeks to support specialists, including those who were hired as part of the mandatory first job placement program, and to encourage them to stay at their jobs.

Belarus works consistently to make housing more accessible to people.