Ceremony to present For Spiritual Revival prizes, special prizes for art luminaries, Belarusian Sports Olympus prizes

Honoring laureates of For Spiritual Revival prizes in the first few days of the new year has become a tradition of sovereign Belarus. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko made the statement during the ceremony held on 8 January to present the President’s prizes For Spiritual Revival, special prizes for art luminaries, and Belarusian Sports Olympus prizes.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “Christmas days create a special atmosphere and inspire people to do good deeds. It has been like that since ancient times. This is how we understand this bright holiday today, too. It contains origins of our ceremony for honoring laureates of the For Spiritual Revival prize and the President’s special prizes in the first few days of the new year. And the event itself has already become a tradition of sovereign Belarus. And we cannot imagine these wonderful days without a beautiful solemn moment: the moment of well-earned glory of our deserving people.”