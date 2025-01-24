Final concert of Marathon of Unity campaign at Minsk Arena

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko atended the final concert of the Marathon of Unity campaign at Minsk Arena on 24 January.

“This great hall is full of honor, dignity and unity. People from all parts of our beautiful Belarus have come to Minsk. People who care about the future of our country,” the head of state said. “The Marathon of Unity completes its first stage today. It has become a prominent page of modern Belarusian history, uniting hundreds of Belarusian cities and millions of people.”

The marathon, like a full-flowing river, has been gaining momentum, growing and expanding with new events and cities, the President said. Each region presented its best to surprise the country. “It definitely surprised with its concert halls, exhibitions. Workshops, shopping malls, railway stations, and even coal mines became dialog platforms. From Brest to Vitebsk, from Grodno to Gomel and Mogilev, everyone could hear: “We are together! Time has chosen us!” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

The President expressed his gratitude to all those who participated in this large-scale project. “I am grateful to both professional and amateur performers, organizers and stage managers, all the enthusiasts and volunteers,” the Belarusian leader said.

“The Marathon of Unity showed that Belarus is one large close-knit family where everyone is ready to support each other. You gave people a great joy. You have shown that art and education multiplied by human relations can do wonders,” the head of state said.

“2025 is the year of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory. As worthy successors of the Soviet people who won the war , we will do our utmost to ensure peace, calm and stability in Belarus,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

The Belarusian leader stated that today we are witnessing a new and unfortunately violent redivision of the world order which was established in 1945, when Belarus, among other founders, approved the UN Charter.

“The unipolarity of recent decades is falling apart. New alliances and centers of power are emerging. Being in the center of events, Belarus certainly strengthens its defense capabilities, but still remains an island of peace, good neighborliness and common sense,” the President stressed.

“You know, when people ask me what makes Belarus so unique, attractive, hospitable, welcoming and optimistic, I answer: it is people. It is you, you are unique, that is why our country is unique too,” the President emphasized.

“We will preserve the main thing: the dictatorship of order, justice, kindness and respect for people. For the working people in the first place,” the head of state stressed.

While going through global crises and sanctions, Belarusians have gained invaluable experience, learned to work and develop, relying on their own mind and strength, the President said.

“We will not dance to someone else's tune. We won't bend our backs to someone’s whip. We will not allow an invader's boot to set foot on our native land. You can be absolutely sure of that! But remember: everything that I have said and have not yet voiced, what we have been thinking and doing for the past years, should be put into the heads and hearts of our new generations,” the Belarusian leader said.