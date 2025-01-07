Visit to temple of Saint Nicholas the Wonderworker in Logoisk

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko lit a candle in the temple of Saint Nicholas the Wonderworker in Logoisk, Minsk Oblast on Orthodox Christmas.

The head of state together with the temple’s archpriest Vladimir lit the Christmas candle.

The President said: “In our Belarus, an independent country we have established a good tradition. I’ve already said that if we want to be a state, then it is very important for us to have well-established traditions that have been rooted and acknowledged by all of you, by our people. One of them is holidays. Easter, New Year, Victory Day, the holy celebration of Christmas. These are the holidays that our complicated history has failed to erase from our memory. I am convinced that these holidays will stay in our hearts forever.”

He congratulated everyone on Christmas. “All of us have been looking forward to it. It is very pleasant when after the festive and joyful New Year we begin the celebration of the Nativity of Christ. We still feel our joy. And we get another joyful and happy celebration of Christmas. I want it to bring joy to everyone. So that you will be sad less often. And so that your kids will never make you sad,” the head of state wished.

The temple of Saint Nicholas the Wonderworker in Logoisk was built in 1866. A healing spring can be found at the foot of the hill the church stands on.