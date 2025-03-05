Myanmar’s Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing to pay official visit to Belarus on 7 March

On 7 March, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko will be hosting Chairman of the State Administration Council, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing.

The talks will be held in the Palace of Independence in a narrow and expanded format. The two leaders will discuss cooperation in trade, economy and humanitarian affairs and will thrash out plans for the future. In particular, they will discuss collaboration in industry, agriculture, pharmaceutics and science.

A number of bilateral documents are to be signed following the talks.