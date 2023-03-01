Meeting with Chairman of Standing Committee of National People’s Congress Li Zhanshu

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Li Zhanshu in Beijing on 1 March.

“China has become a global power. It is impossible to solve any issue on our planet without China. China is a proponent of a multipolar world. We are pursuing the same policy. In general, the domestic policy of China and the domestic policy of Belarus have a lot in common. We fully support the international agenda. We stick to the same principles,” the Belarusian leader said.

He emphasized that the recent proposals of the President of the People’s Republic of China on peaceful development of the world, prevention of sanctions, and promotion of good neighborly relations fully coincide with the position of Belarus.

“We highly value close strategic cooperation with your country in the international arena. Our countries provide unwavering support to each other on key issues of the international agenda. We condemn actions aimed at escalating tensions around Taiwan. Belarus has always followed the One China principle, advocated a peaceful solution to this issue and strongly opposed the interference of foreign states in the internal affairs of the PRC. Minsk has supported and will continue to support Beijing on all sensitive issues, including issues related to Xinjiang, the South China Sea, Hong Kong and Taiwan,” the Belarusian leader assured.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that inter-parliamentary contacts are an important factor in Belarus-China relations. According to the head of state, the upcoming transformation of the parliamentary friendship group into a high-level inter-parliamentary commission would be highly instrumental in strengthening and intensifying cooperation. “We are interested in organizing mutual visits of parliamentary delegations and you are always welcome in Minsk,” the President said.

He also thanked China for supporting Belarus’ proposals regarding the seminar of women parliamentarians and the round table on youth policy. “I hope you will take part in these events,” the head of state said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also mentioned Belarus’ constitutional amendments that granted the Belarusian People’s Congress a constitutional status. There are no organizations like this in the world but it has similarities with the National People’s Congress of China, the President said.

In turn, Li Zhanshu warmly greeted the Belarusian leader. He noted that he had attended several meetings with Aleksandr Lukashenko as part of Chinese delegations, including in Belarus.

“I am very glad to meet with you. You are a longtime friend of the Chinese people,” he emphasized.

Li Zhanshu noted that Belarus declared 2023 the Year of Peace and Creation, which confirms the country’s commitment to peace and development. “I am sure that under your leadership Belarus will certainly achieve new results in socio-economic development for the benefit of the Belarusian people. Bilateral relations between Belarus and China are developing in a healthy and consistent way. The last decade saw substantial dynamics in China-Belarus relations under the strategic leadership of Xi Jinping and you. The relations have advanced to a historically high level of all-weather and comprehensive strategic partnership,” he said.