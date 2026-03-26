Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko held talks with Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang on 26 March.

The Belarusian head of state first and foremost thanked the leader of the DPRK for the invitation to visit the country and for the warm welcome, particularly noting that this was his first visit to the DPRK. The President also drew attention to a certain historical similarity between Minsk and Pyongyang, both of which were heavily destroyed, practically wiped from the face of the earth as a result of military actions, and then underwent massive efforts to rebuild these cities.

“I can tell you as a friend, as a person who has already seen everything in this world: a great future awaits your country with this hardworking, disciplined people. The second thing I have observed: you know how to produce everything, and you do it like no one else,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state noted that, despite the geographical distance, the Belarusian and Korean peoples share common values: patriotism, the preservation of historical memory, and deep respect for the older generation.

“The friendly relations between our states, which originated back in the days of the Soviet Union, have never been interrupted. Today, as a result of comprehensive progressive development, we are transitioning to a fundamentally new stage. Belatedly, but nevertheless, we are transitioning to a new stage," the President emphasized. ‘Yes, we did not have close cooperation, largely our fault. But I am sincerely glad to see that our interaction has now significantly intensified.” Among other things, the intergovernmental commission headed by the two countries' deputy prime ministers has resumed its work, and their foreign ministries are collaborating productively.

During the current negotiations, another important step has been taken in expanding the bilateral treaty and legal framework as the parties signed a treaty on friendship and cooperation has. The treaty was signed by the leaders of the two countries, Aleksandr Lukashenko and Kim Jong Un.

The Belarusian President, speaking about the importance of this document, drew attention to its fundamental nature. After all, it clearly and openly sets out the goals and principles of bilateral interaction, and defines the institutional framework for future mutually beneficial processes.

“The new interstate treaty will serve as a legal foundation that will further guarantee the stable development of bilateral relations,” Kim Jong Un said.

Alongside the aforementioned treaty, representatives of Belarus and the DPRK signed a number of additional memorandums and agreements on the sidelines of the visit. These include agreements on cooperation in the fields of education, culture, healthcare, agriculture and agricultural sciences, information and press, physical culture and sports, as well as through the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the foreign ministries.

“In the current realities of global transformation, when the norms of international law are openly ignored and violated by the powers that be, independent countries need to interact more closely and consolidate efforts aimed at protecting their sovereignty and improving the well-being of our citizens,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

According to him, Belarus, like the DPRK, advocates for a multipolar world based on mutual respect for the principles of equality among states, non-interference in internal affairs, and consideration of each other's interests.

“I, like you, am a proponent of developing our relations without looking back at other countries, which, of course, will not be thrilled about our relations. Because they are competitors,” the Belarusian head of state said addressing Kim Jong Un.

“Our economies are complementary; we need each other, so let us move in this direction. We will draw conclusions from the past, from our mistakes. We will do everything to ensure that relations between the DPRK and Belarus are exemplary,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Kim Jong Un warmly welcomed the Belarusian head of state, noting that the current visit and talks between the leaders of the two countries are taking place for the first time, but that relations between Belarus and the DPRK overall have long-standing traditions and history.

The DPRK leader noted that both countries strive to build a multipolar world based on the principles of independence and justice, and also hold similar positions on many issues on the international agenda. “I believe this serves as a foundation for further expanding and developing bilateral relations in accordance with the mutual interests of the two countries,” he said.

“We express solidarity and full support for Belarus, which seeks to pursue an independent policy suited to its own realities, achieve peace and development, while continuing to develop relations with traditionally friendly countries,” Kim Jong Un emphasized. “We oppose the illegitimate pressure on Belarus from the West and express our support and understanding for the measures taken by the leadership of Belarus aimed at ensuring social and political stability and economic development.

He paid special attention to how the government and people of Belarus “are achieving notable successes in protecting sovereign rights and interests, in the realm of security, and in the stable development of the economy”.

Kim Jong Un emphasized the DPRK’s interest in further developing and expanding cooperation with Belarus, including in the context of the country’s recently adopted long-term plan for social and economic development for the next five years, which sets the task for the diplomatic service to further advance relations with independent, sovereign states, including Belarus.

During an official visit to the DPRK Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko exchanged gifts with Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Kim Jong Un.

The DPRK leader gifted the Belarusian head of state a sabre and a large vase decorated in the country’s traditional style using a large variety of seashells as well as a souvenir gold coin minted to mark the Belarusian President’s visit to the DPRK.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also presented gifts from the Belarusian side to Kim Jong Un. The traditional ones were Belarusian foods, including the chocolate of the President brand, Belarusian marshmallow, and rye bread.

A VSK assault rifle was a special gift to the DPRK leader. “A soldier will always need small arms,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. He remarked that domestic production of small arms and ammunition had been organized in Belarus.

Kim Jong Un was interested in this gift. The DPRK leader expressed his gratitude, closely examined the assault rifle, wondered about its parameters, and even tried to reload it. “All right! Kim Jong Un knows how to use weapons,” the Belarus President remarked.

“Just in case if enemies appear,” the Belarusian leader added.

The head of state also gifted a Slutsk sash to the Korean leader. Aleksandr Lukashenko explained that it is an object that Belarusians revere. The long and broad sashes with a beautiful pattern and complicated weaving made of precious-metal threads were popular in Belarusian lands several centuries ago and testified to the noble origin of their owners. Later on the production of the unique sashes was revived upon Aleksandr Lukashenko’s instructions. A delicate bouquet of cornflowers made by jewelers was presented as a gift to Kim Jong Un’s wife while an artistic jewel box was presented as a gift to his daughter.

The Belarusian head of state also attended an official reception hosted by the leader of the DPRK. “Our countries are very much alike. They are alike in our peoples: hardworking and deeply devoted to their work,” the President said, raising a toast to the peoples of Belarus and the DPRK.

Aleksandr Lukashenko and Kim Jong Un attended a gala concert organized for the visit, where Korean artists performed both traditional Korean works and famous Belarusian songs.

At the airport, President of State Affairs of the DPRK Kim Jong Un personally saw off the Belarusian head of state.

The leaders of the two countries bid each other a warm farewell. The airport ceremony was attended by several hundred people, together with members of the delegations and an orchestra.